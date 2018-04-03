James Fauntleroy II to Take Center Stage at IMSTA FESTA LA

Singer and Grammy® Award-Winning Songwriter Will Present Keynote at Annual Event Highlighting Technologies and Techniques for Music Makers

TORONTO — April 3, 2018 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that singer and Grammy® Award-winning songwriter James Fauntleroy II will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA LA, which will take place May 19 at the SAE Institute Los Angeles. Fauntleroy is part of the rhythm and blues/pop production company The Y’s, along with Justin Timberlake and Rob Knox, and serves as acting president of 1500 or Nothin’. He is known for featuring on tracks by high-profile artists such as Drake, J. Cole, and Big Sean, and for writing songs for Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Jordin Sparks, and others. Fauntleroy earned a Grammy in 2016 for Best R&B Song as co-writer of “Pusher Love Girl.”

“The influence of James Fauntleroy II is hard to miss in today’s music, and we’re excited that he’ll be a part of IMSTA FESTA LA this year,” said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. “IMSTA FESTA events are all about bringing music makers together with the people and technologies shaping the industry, and few people are doing as much to shape the industry as James.”

Like all IMSTA FESTA music technology events held across North America, IMSTA FESTA LA is open to the entire music-making community, from professional and semi-professional musicians, songwriters, music producers, and audio engineers, to music students and educators. Free to registered attendees, the annual event is a celebration of music technology, packed with panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, networking opportunities, and more.

The IMSTA Professional Panel Series at IMSTA FESTA LA will feature presentations from other well-known names in music-making.

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from nearly two dozen of the industry’s top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Accusonus, Acon AS, Akai, Arturia, Avid, Bitwig Studio, Blue Cat Audio, Celemony Software, Eventide, FabFilter, FL Studio, Focusrite | Novation, Heckmann Audio, IK Multimedia, KV331 Audio, Magix, McDSP, Modartt, Native Instruments, NUGEN Audio, PreSonus, Relab Development, Reveal Sound, Rob Papen, Serato Limited, Softube, Sonarworks, Sonible OG, and Wave Arts. Music makers will be able to meet product specialists face to face and get hands-on experience with the latest music technologies. In addition to offering product-specific tips and techniques, exhibitors will provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways. MusiCares, established by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to provide industry members with a safety net of critical assistance, will again this year host its popular hearing clinic and fit attendees for custom earplugs.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA LA will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. At the end of the day, the most exceptional of these songs will be judged along with other regional entries for the 2018 IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition. The regional winner, to be crowned on May 19 at IMSTA FESTA LA, will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA LA begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at the SAE Institute LA, located at 6700 Santa Monica Blvd. (California State Route 2).

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition is available at www.imsta.org.

About IMSTA

A global nonprofit association of music software companies, IMSTA is dedicated to conducting public education about piracy in the music software space. IMSTA exposes the public to the industry and to the organization’s “Buy the Software You Use” slogan through initiatives and events, including its popular IMSTA FESTA music technology events across North America.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/IMSTA/180403IMSTA.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IMSTA/IMSTA_JamesFauntleroy.jpg

Photo Caption: James Fauntleroy II, Grammy® Award-Winning Songwriter