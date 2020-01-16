Jack Wyrick Joins Chesapeake Systems

Chesapeake Systems, the industry’s leading workflow solutions architects and services group for highly advanced technology systems in media and entertainment, announced today that industry veteran Jack Wyrick has joined the company’s Northeast team. As a Business Development Executive, Wyrick will focus on growth in client accounts and offerings in the region.

“Jack’s experience in sales and client relationship management is a tremendous asset to our Northeast team,” says CEO Jason Paquin. “His innovative and flexible style, paired with his drive to partner with our clients, is a great fit for our clients’ ever-changing needs.”

Wyrick will focus on guiding companies in developing efficient, scalable workflow solutions that advance their business objectives. He joins Chesapeake from Veritone, where he managed client relations and sales on the East Coast.

Wyrick will work closely with the Northeast team, including Director of Solutions Architecture Peter Price. His appointment follows last year’s expansion of Chesapeake’s West based team out of Los Angeles, CA.