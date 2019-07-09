Intinor to launch new Direkt link router panel, video mixer and tower at IBC 2019

Router Panel

Video Mixer

Stand 14.D10, IBC 2019, RAI, Amsterdam: Intinor Technology, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high quality video over IP networks, will launch a newly combined router panel and video mixer for the highly portable Direkt link remote production backpack at IBC 2019.



Intinor’s Direkt router is used by major broadcast and production companies for video switching and mixing on the fly, and with the new router panel and video mixer combination the unit can provide GFX-overlays and PiP.



Direkt link can send video streams to multiple receivers, including Intinor’s own receivers, designed primarily for cable TV or channel control rooms; streaming servers for web TV; DTV boxes for OTT; PCs running VLC; and receivers from other manufactures.



Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson said, “The flexibility and versatility of our Direkt link range just become even more so with our new router panel and video mixer integration, and we are delighted to featuring it at Europe’s premiere broadcast technology showcase.”



The new Direkt link backpack system conﬁguration can be adjusted using the new router display and keypad, or from a web-interface. The interface provides the ability to build proﬁles and adjust parameters for each broadcast location. Those profiles can contain and retain information on the network, content destination, and video-quality. The Direkt link system can store a broadcast on a USB stick for later use in on-demand or other video applications.



The unit will also have a new NDI input, which further expands Intinor’s collaboration with NewTek and other leading NDI developers.



At IBC, Intinor will also introduce ‘Direkt link tower’, a computer chassis that includes the powerful Direkt link encoder. The tower is pre-configured to esports-mode, Intinor's performance level 6 (x264 preset “SLOW”). This is the same encoding performance that is used worldwide for major esports tournaments like DreamHack, Blast Pro Series, PGL, Gfinity and many more.



For more information, visit www.intinor.com



###

About Intinor

Intinor develops its own products and comprehensive solutions for high quality video over IP networks. With solutions for contribution, as well as for distribution and web TV, Intinor has customers ranging from small production to major television channels. Intinor also work as consultants with product development and has extensive experience in developing custom-designed systems to meet specific needs. For more information, visit www.intinor.com



Company Contact:

Daniel Lundstedt, Marketing Coordinator

+46 (0) 90-349 39 07

+46 (0) 70-148 46 68

daniel.lundstedt@intinor.se



Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

+44 (0) 7748 636171



