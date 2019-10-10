Intinor to feature Direkt link range at NAB Show New York 2019

Booth N447, 16-17 October, NAB Show New York 2019, Jacob Javits Center: Intinor, Sweden’s leading developer of products and solutions for high quality video over internet, will feature its Direkt link range at NAB Show New York 2019 at the Jacob Javits Center from 16-17 October.



Sharing Booth N447 with its North American distribution partner, JB&A, Intinor’s Direkt link can send video streams to multiple receivers, including Intinor’s own. It is specifically designed for use by cable TV; master control rooms; streaming servers for web TV; PCs running VLC; and receivers from other manufacturers.



Intinor CEO Roland Axelsson said, “Our Direkt link range is a result of our engineers’ ability to harness the exceptional power and flexibility of Direkt technology. Based on the positive reactions we’ve had at recent events in other parts of the world, we are confident that the benefits of Direkt link will find additional favour in the North American market.”



The Direkt link system now offers a Router panel and Video mixer, letting users fully control their IP-workflow, switching and mixing without the need of additional and expensive equipment. The web interface is built on Intinor's API so users can easily create their own application or include it in their existing workflow.



Intinor will also feature its powerful Direkt router and Direkt router lite.



The highly portable Direkt router lite is the world’s smallest, quietest streaming router. In addition to its ability to buffer and redistribute compressed video over internet, it can also analyze and redistribute incoming IP streams without adding delay. Direkt router lite can also connect multiple networks; monitor or re-send video streams to multiple receivers, convert incoming IP streams for web TV or output the signal to NDI.



All Direkt routers include Intinor’s proprietary low latency “Bifrost Reliable Transport™” (BRT) transport protocol, which provides the best, multi-benefit solution for live video over Internet. They also now include NDI compatibility, which expands Intinor’s close integration with NewTek and other leading NDI developers.

