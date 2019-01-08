Insight TV Launches Linear Channel in the US on Samsung TV Plus Linear Live Streaming Service

Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, is building upon its highly-valued relationship with Samsung Electronics. Co., Ltd. by making its linear channel available on Samsung’s unique TV Plus linear, live streaming service to viewers in the US.

Following Samsung’s recent channel update, Insight TV’s channel will reach 10 million American connected smart TVs. Samsung TV Plus offers free, live streaming of content to viewers who own a 2017 and 2018 Samsung connected TV or later.

This distribution deal follows Insight TV’s 24/7 channel launch in Germany in 2018 and underscores the company’s strong commitment to offering its compelling content to users around the world in many different ways. Samsung TV Plus users in the US can now access hundreds of hours of Insight TV’s unique 4K UHD content — which includes lifestyle and entertainment programming focused on social influencers and issues that are having a real impact on society. Highlights viewers can enjoy include Travel with a Goat, THRU, Road to Gymkhana Grid and much more.

Graeme Stanley, Commercial Director of Insight TV commented, “2018 was an incredibly successful year for us at Insight TV, especially with the launch of several new programs. Samsung is an entrusted technology partner of ours, and this new deal with them means we can now bring our innovative storytelling to US viewers who use TV Plus, which is a great step forward in us broadening our content reach and growing new audiences.”

Heeman Lee, PM, Service Business Team, Samsung Electronics said, “Insight TV is a great fit for our Samsung TV Plus platform. The channel provides exciting and compelling content that will entertain our viewers 24/7. We value our relationship with Insight TV and look forward to bringing the channel and its service to viewers across the US.”