InfoComm 2019: Broadcast Pix Emphasizes IP with New Integrated Production Switcher, PTZ Camera Control

Chelmsford, Mass. – May 16, 2019 – Broadcast Pix™ will emphasize its IP-based solutions next month at InfoComm 2019 (Booth 2091) in Orlando, Fla., by demonstrating its newest integrated production switcher, BPswitch IX, as well as its new Version 7.5 software with expanded IP control capabilities and its new RCC IP camera control panel.

“IP has quickly become a cornerstone of the professional AV marketplace, and Broadcast Pix has introduced the best solutions for IP-based multi-camera productions,” explained Tony Mastantuono, product manager for Broadcast Pix. “BPswitch IX offers the flexibility to control and switch IP, wireless, and legacy SDI sources spread around large venues, while our latest software upgrade lets Broadcast Pix users switch live productions from across the room or across the country on a mobile device. Plus, our new RCC controller provides the flexibility of a separate camera control unit with a very intuitive user interface.”

BPswitch IX is designed for auditoriums, stadiums, conference rooms, and other facilities equipped with remote cameras that are switched from a central control room. It features six network inputs that support NDI and RTSP cameras and other sources, plus two SDI/HDMI inputs (including one analog input for legacy sources). The native 1080p/60 system seamlessly integrates MPEG-2, H.264, and other streaming formats in the same production, and provides SDI, HDMI, analog, and streaming outputs.

Like other BPswitch models, BPswitch IX includes the NewBlueNTX multi-layer 3D motion graphics CG, which includes hundreds of templates to simplify lower-thirds, bugs, animations, rolls, crawls, and effects. Other built-in workflow tools include eight channels of clips and graphics, three keyers with DVEs, program recording, file-based macros, ClearKey™ chromakey and Virtual Studios virtual sets, and customizable BPview™ multi-view.

With the new Version 7.5 software and optional Broadcast Pix Commander™ touchscreen control platform, all BPswitch models can provide browser-based switching on mobile devices. The upgrade allows remote control of servers and robotic cameras, access to all workflow tools, and full-motion viewing of production elements through a standard internet connection. Broadcast Pix’s BPNet™ IP ecosystem delivers the system’s control-over-IP capabilities securely and with low latency.

Version 7.5 also offers enhanced control for routers, cameras, and streaming CDNs – as well as exciting improvements for its BPfusion CG automation software. The software is included with any new BPswitch system, available as a free upgrade for any system under warranty, or available for $995 for systems no longer under warranty.

Ideal for remote productions, RCC can be used as a dedicated camera controller with any BPswitch integrated production switcher, Broadcast Pix Commander touchscreen control platform, or production switcher from another manufacturer. With its software-defined open architecture, RCC can control a variety of PTZ and broadcast cameras, as well as robotic heads, and mix IP protocols within the same production.

RCC’s seven-inch touchscreen provides intuitive menu navigation and allows customized camera presets, shot name, and more. Plus, its three-axis joystick with adjustable zoom speed and one-touch auto focus allows smooth, precise shot control. RCC includes native IP support for Panasonic and Sony PTZ cameras, with optional support for other cameras and robotic heads.

For a video preview of Broadcast Pix’s IP-based solutions at InfoComm, please visit http://bit.ly/2YuJYRo.

