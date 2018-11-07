IMT Vislink and SpacePath Co-Exhibit at AfricaCom 2018

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, NOVEMBER 7, 2018 – xG® Technology, Inc. (“xG”) (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, military and government markets, announces that its IMT Vislink business is co-exhibiting with SpacePath at AfricaCom (Hall 4, Stand F21), the biggest and most influential technology and telecoms event on the continent. IMT Vislink is displaying its Advent MSAT-120 satellite video and data terminal and ViewBack low latency dual channel diversity receiver-decoder, while SpacePath is exhibiting a range of high-power (HPAs) and low-power solid state power amplifiers (SSPA/SSPBs).

“AfricaCom brings together around 14,000 attendees that are interested in connectivity infrastructure, disruptive technologies, digital services and ICT strategy, which makes it a great show for us to highlight our satellite products for local industry professionals,” says David Robins, Global Sales Director for IMT Vislink. “Vislink has a longstanding reputation as a global provider of satellite communications technologies and with the recent updates to the Advent line, continues to provide versatile, compact and cost-effective solutions for this market. By co-exhibiting with SpacePath, we will also have the opportunity to showcase our joint product offering within our Advent MSAT-120 satellite terminal.”

The Advent MSAT-120 is a highly portable, lightweight, tri-band satellite terminal that can be set up anywhere to provide secure and non-secure data and video transmission in as little as five minutes. It supports X-, Ku- and Ka-band configurations ensuring worldwide coverage is available at all times. Available with a 65, 90 or 120cm reflector, the system is designed for rapid deployment in hostile environments and can be used with mains power or battery operation.

Incorporated into the Advent MSAT-120 terminal, SpacePath’s 60W 13.75-14.50GHz SSPA will be demonstrated at the show. Also, SpacePath will be launching a new outdoor 12W 13.75-14.50GHz Fanless SSPB. Having no fans in the construction of the product, the new fanless SSPB increases the long-term reliability of the unit and minimizes any need for regular maintenance. SpacePath’s range of high-power and low-power solid state power amplifiers, which include uplink bands like C, Ku, DBS and Ka will be on display as well.

“This event provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase our new satellite amplifier products and sub-systems to the region,” says Colin Bolton, Director at SpacePath Communications. “Our collaboration with IMT Vislink leverages the latest technology from both organizations.”

The Vislink ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low-latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder, intended primarily to provide reception of return studio video transmission back to the camera operator. Functioning in the 2GHz-licensed band, the receiver supports Vislink’s proprietary robust LMS-T demodulation in addition to low-latency H.264 decoding. Outputs include HDMI and HDSDI, the latter being switchable, in wireless camera applications, between the local camera video and the return received video.

For more information on IMT Vislink and SpacePath, stop by Stand F21 at AfricaCom or visit www.imt-solutions.com, http://www.vislink.com/ or https://www.space-path.com/.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG’s brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

