IMSTA FESTA Berlin to Feature Keynote by Native Instruments CEO Daniel Haver

TORONTO — Oct. 23, 2018 — The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) today announced that Native Instruments CEO Daniel Haver will present the keynote at IMSTA FESTA Berlin, a celebration of music technology that is free and open to registered attendees from across the music-making community. In addition to Haver's keynote, the Oct. 27 event will offer panels, workshops and master classes, song critiques, demonstrations, and networking opportunities — all in an environment in which music makers can network, interact, and learn with one another.

Haver has been the driving force behind Native Instruments for more than 20 years. Working with Native Instruments Chief Innovation Officer and President Mate Galic, Haver built the company into a leader in digital music creation. In work prior to his time at Native Instruments, Haver focused his entrepreneurial energy on the design world, forging a successful design agency in Hamburg, Germany, where he discovered the power of software to transform industries.

"Daniel's passion and vision have helped Native Instruments to push technological boundaries and open up new creative horizons for pros and amateurs across the music industry," said Ray Williams, managing director at IMSTA. "Few people are as qualified to talk about the future of music technology and music making than Daniel is, and I look forward to an engaging and entertaining keynote presentation from him."

In addition to hosting IMSTA Master Class sessions, full-time music professionals and experts from nearly two dozen of the industry's top music production technology companies will offer technology demos and exhibitions. Featured companies include Accusonus, Acon Digital, Akai Professional, Arturia, Avid, Best Service, Bitwig Studio, Blue Cat Audio, Celemony Software, Eventide, FabFilter, FL Studio, IK Multimedia, Image-Line, iZotope, KV331 Audio, Magix, Modartt, Native Instruments, NUGEN Audio, PreSonus, Relab Development, Reveal Sound, Serato Limited, Sonarworks, sonible, Steinberg, Sugar Bytes, u-he, and Wave Arts.

Music makers will be able to meet product specialists face to face and get hands-on experience with the latest music technologies. In addition to offering product-specific tips and techniques, exhibitors will provide prizes for hourly raffle giveaways.

Live song reviews at IMSTA FESTA Berlin will give attendees the chance to present their work to experienced industry professionals for one-on-one appraisal. As the day concludes, the most exceptional of these songs — along with other regional entries — will be judged as part of the 2018 IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition. The regional winner, to be revealed on Oct. 27 at IMSTA FESTA Berlin, will move on in the competition, earning the chance to win a free trip to Santorini, Greece, to be part of a song camp at Black Rock Studios.

IMSTA FESTA Berlin will begin at 1 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. at the SAE Institute Berlin, located at Cuvrystraße 4, 10997, Berlin, Germany.

Further information about IMSTA, IMSTA FESTA, and the IMSTA FESTA International Song Competition is available at www.imsta.org.

