Imagen signs up high-profile clients during year of significant growth

London, 09 January 2020 – Imagen, the leading SaaS video management platform business, is celebrating acquiring several high-profile customers and achieving its ambitious 2019 growth plans.

Over the course of 2019, Imagen gained a number of new customer wins, helping these organisations to unlock the value of their ever-growing video libraries. Among these were several international sports organisations and federations including Major League Baseball, the International Tennis Federation, the International Table Tennis Federation, Kosmos Tennis and the Badminton World Federation.

In addition to this, Imagen has also been selected to manage and distribute the content libraries of global professional services firm Aon, international Christian ministry, CV Global and PROGRESS, one of the oldest and largest film distributors in Germany. Imagen’s widespread use across a variety of industries is testament to the work carried out to refine its core product, improving the customer experience and the benefits it offers organisations.

Imagen has also significantly increased its employee count as part of its successful employee growth strategy over the last year, which has resulted in the recent appointment of Brie Pegum as VP Product. In this role, Pegum will oversee the enhancement and positioning of Imagen’s video management platform and brings with her a wealth of experience in managing product strategy and operations in high-growth tech companies around the world. This latest addition follows the appointment of David Parker as Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA and APAC, and Ryan Rolf as Chief Revenue Officer, Americas.

This year, Imagen has set its sights on accelerating its expansion into other territories following the opening of its New York office in 2019. Also high on Imagen’s agenda for the year ahead is investing in innovation to provide incremental value to its clients and prospects as it continues to build on the platform’s capabilities to make it the smartest video platform.

Charlie Horrell, CEO, Imagen, said: “Last year was great for us - we added a number of significant clients to our books, highlighting our commitment to helping organisations to unlock the value of their content. This is something we remain committed to and we look forward to innovating and finding new ways to revolutionise media management in 2020.”