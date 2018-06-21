IHSE Products at BroadcastAsia2018

At IHSE’s BroadcastAsia2018 stand (6F3-01), visitors will see award-winning products such as Draco tera enterprise matrix switches for large-scale KVM systems, Draco compact matrix switches for small to mid-size KVM systems, and a full line of Draco ultra series KVM extenders for HDMI, DisplayPort, DVI, and SDI signal formats.

Photo Caption: IHSE will showcase its award-winning products at BroadcastAsia2018.

IHSE Draco tera KVM Extenders and Matrix Switches

IHSE Draco tera products are used throughout the broadcast industry to streamline the broadcast workflow, connecting producers, editors, engineers, and production staff to essential applications hosted on remote devices.

Stand visitors will experience the benefits of IHSE KVM switches as they apply to the broadcast workflow. In particular, they will see firsthand how quickly the system switches between different source computers and gain an impression of the benefits this technology brings to the broadcast and postproduction worlds.

IHSE will demonstrate KVM extension and switching of HD and 4K video signals, using the latest products to show the superb image quality they handle. This illustrates the reasons so many broadcast and postproduction organizations around the world choose to deploy IHSE KVM switching systems.

Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

IHSE will showcase its new Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of the company’s successful Draco vario series. This first-of-its-kind virtual KVM solution enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a streamlined multitasking virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed directly from the physical consoles of the Draco KVM system.

The IP-CPU extender module is particularly suited to control rooms with virtualized process automation, network operations centers that require real-time access to real and virtual target devices, and TV and film industry environments that rely increasingly on virtualized desktops. Users can access virtual machines directly from their own KVM-connected workstations via RDP (remote desktop protocol) or perform simple PC maintenance remotely. The extensive functionality of the Draco KVM system offers options such as real-time switching; sharing; private mode; and flexible, unrestricted access to all connected computers and virtual machines. For example, companies that have different departmental or branch-office applications written for different operating systems can consolidate them under one virtual server and access them all directly from the physical KVM console.

Photo Caption: IHSE Draco vario Remote IP-CPU Extender

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

