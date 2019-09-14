Matrox Monarch EDGE Encoder Enables Cloud-Based Production with Vimeo Studio

AMSTERDAM — September 13, 2019 —At IBC 2019 (Stand B15, Hall 7), Matrox® and Vimeo will join forces to showcase cloud-based, multi-camera video production workflows over public networks. This technology collaboration will feature the Matrox Monarch EDGE encoder delivering four Full HD camera feeds to the Vimeo Studio 6 Live Production Switcher software for broadcast-quality, yet cost-effective multi-camera productions for live event streaming.

Matrox Monarch EDGE enables a paradigm shift in how live event producers create exciting multi-camera content using the power of the cloud. This powerful encoder increases operational efficiency while minimizing on-site expenses by keeping the talent and/or production crew in-studio. The Monarch EDGE 4K UHD/multi-HD, low-latency encoder delivers up to four synchronized, secure 1920x1080p60 camera feeds from the field to a cloud-based production system to produce high-quality live programming. Cloud-based productions mean fewer production staff and equipment are required in the field, lowering travel expenses and logistical costs.

Vimeo Studio allows remote multi-camera production by receiving video sources over IP, with input switching, transitions, graphics, clip playback, ISO recording, audio mixing, and a host of other production features all performed in a software solution. This enables resources to be distributed anywhere in the world and unlocks potential for new efficiencies with productions traditionally restrained by on-premise demands. The finished output can then be live streamed on the Vimeo platform and simulcast to services such as Facebook and YouTube. Studio software is included with a Vimeo Premium subscription.

“The Vimeo Studio Live Production Switcher software and Matrox Monarch EDGE collaboration transforms the way live event producers can share engaging content with their audiences,” said James Page, director of business development, Vimeo. “It’s a simple yet enriched workflow equipped with all the essential multi-stream encoding, multi-camera switching, and graphics capabilities to deliver world-class, cloud-based productions.”

“Matrox Monarch EDGE’s powerful streaming and synchronization capabilities, combined with the Studio Live Production Switcher software, provides unprecedented flexibility for live event production,” says Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “This effective combination gives live event producers a convenient and efficient platform from which to deploy the highest quality video over IP—and more of them, given the cost savings absorbed by keeping more staff and equipment in-house.”

###

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a technology and market leader in the field of 4K, HD, and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, streaming, A/V signal conversion, capture/playout servers, channel-in-a-box systems, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of multi-screen content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, telcos, cable operators, post-production facilities, live event producers, videographers, and A/V professionals worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, visit www.matrox.com/video.

Matrox Media Contact:

Email: pr@mtrox.com

Tel: +1 (514) 822-6000

Website: www.matrox.com