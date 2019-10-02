HPA Awards Announce 2019 Creative Category Nominations

The HPA Awards Committee has announced the nominees for the creative categories for the 2019 HPA Awards. A standard bearer for creative excellence and technical innovation, the HPA Awards honor outstanding achievement and artistic excellence by the individuals and teams who help bring stories to life.

Launched in 2006, the HPA Awards recognize outstanding achievement in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects for work in episodic, spots, and feature films. The winners of the 14 Annual HPA Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony on the 21 of November 2019 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA.

The 2019 HPA Awards Creative Category Nominees are:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

“First Man”

Natasha Leonnet // EFILM

“Roma”

Steven J. Scott // Technicolor

“Green Book”

Walter Volpatto // FotoKem

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”

Tom Poole // Company 3

“Us”

Michael Hatzer // Technicolor

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Natasha Leonnet // EFILM

Outstanding Color Grading – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

“The Handmaid’s Tale – Liars”

Bill Ferwerda // Deluxe Toronto

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Vote for Kennedy, Vote for Kennedy"

Steven Bodner // Light Iron

“Game of Thrones – Winterfell”

Joe Finley // Sim, Los Angeles

“I am the Night – Pilot”

Stefan Sonnenfeld // Company 3

“Gotham – Legend of the Dark Knight: The Trial of Jim Gordon”

Paul Westerbeck // Picture Shop

“The Man in The High Castle – Jahr Null”

Roy Vasich // Technicolor

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Zara – "Woman Campaign Spring Summer 2019"

Tim Masick // Company 3

Tiffany & Co. – “Believe in Dreams: A Tiffany Holiday”

James Tillett // Moving Picture Company

Hennessy X.O. – "The Seven Worlds"

Stephen Nakamura // Company 3

Palms Casino – "Unstatus Quo"

Ricky Gausis // Moving Picture Company

Audi – "Cashew"

Tom Poole // Company 3

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Fred Raskin, ACE

“Green Book”

Patrick J. Don Vito, ACE

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese”

David Tedeschi, Damian Rodriguez

“The Other Side of the Wind”

Orson Welles, Bob Murawski, ACE

“A Star Is Born”

Jay Cassidy, ACE

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

“Russian Doll – The Way Out”

Todd Downing

“Homecoming – Redwood”

Rosanne Tan, ACE

“VEEP – Pledge”

Roger Nygard, ACE

“Withorwithout”

Jake Shaver, Shannon Albrink // Therapy Studios

“Russian Doll – Ariadne”

Laura Weinberg

Outstanding Editing – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes)

Sponsored by Blackmagic Design

“Stranger Things – Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Katheryn Naranjo

“Chernobyl – Vichnaya Pamyat”

Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey // Sister Pictures

“Game of Thrones – The Iron Throne”

Katie Weiland, ACE

“Game of Thrones – The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

“The Bodyguard – Episode One"

Steve Singleton

Outstanding Sound – Theatrical Feature

Sponsored by DTS

“Godzilla: King of Monsters”

Tim LeBlanc, Tom Ozanich, MPSE // Warner Bros.

Erik Aadahl, MPSE, Nancy Nugent, MPSE, Jason W. Jennings // E Squared

“Shazam!”

Michael Keller, Kevin O’Connell // Warner Bros.

Bill R. Dean, MPSE, Erick Ocampo, Kelly Oxford, MPSE // Technicolor

“Smallfoot”

Michael Babcock, David E. Fluhr, CAS, Jeff Sawyer, Chris Diebold, Harrison Meyle // Warner Bros.

“Roma”

Skip Lievsay, Sergio Diaz, Craig Henighan, Carlos Honc, Ruy Garcia, MPSE, Caleb Townsend

“Aquaman”

Tim LeBlanc // Warner Bros.

Peter Brown, Joe Dzuban, Stephen P. Robinson, MPSE, Eliot Connors, MPSE // Formosa Group

Outstanding Sound – Episodic or Non-theatrical Feature

Sponsored by DTS

“Chernobyl – 1:23:45”

Stefan Henrix, Stuart Hilliker, Joe Beal, Michael Maroussas, Harry Barnes // Boom Post

“Deadwood: The Movie”

John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Mandell Winter, MPSE, Daniel Colman, MPSE, Ben Cook, MPSE, Micha Liberman // NBC Universal

“Game of Thrones – The Bells”

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Onnalee Blank, CAS, Mathew Waters, CAS, Paula Fairfield, David Klotz

“The Haunting of Hill House - Two Storms”

Trevor Gates, MPSE, Jason Dotts, Jonathan Wales, Paul Knox, Walter Spencer // Formosa Group

“Homecoming – Protocol”

John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Kevin Buchholz, Jeff A. Pitts, Ben Zales, Polly McKinnon // NBC Universal

Outstanding Sound – Commercial

Sponsored by DTS

John Lewis & Partners – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Mark Hills, Anthony Moore // Factory

Audi – “Life”

Doobie White // Therapy Studios

Leonard Cheshire Disability – “Together Unstoppable”

Mark Hills // Factory

New York Times – “The Truth Is Worth It: Fearlessness”

Aaron Reynolds // Wave Studios NY

John Lewis & Partners – “The Boy and the Piano”

Anthony Moore // Factory

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

“Avengers: Endgame”

Matt Aitken, Marvyn Young, Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Sean Walker, David Conley // Weta Digital

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Alexis Wajsbrot, Sylvain Degrotte, Nathan McConnel, Stephen Kennedy, Jonathan Opgenhaffen // Framestore

“The Lion King”

Robert Legato

Andrew R. Jones

Adam Valdez, Elliot Newman, Audrey Ferrara // MPC Film

Tom Peitzman // T&C Productions

“Alita: Battle Angel”

Eric Saindon, Michael Cozens, Dejan Momcilovic, Mark Haenga, Kevin Sherwood // Weta Digital

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu”

Jonathan Fawkner, Carlos Monzon, Gavin Mckenzie, Fabio Zangla, Dale Newton // Framestore

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Under 13 Episodes) or Non-theatrical Feature

“Game of Thrones – The Long Night”

Martin Hill, Nicky Muir, Mike Perry, Mark Richardson, Darren Christie // Weta Digital

“The Umbrella Academy – The White Violin”

Everett Burrell, Misato Shinohara, Chris White, Jeff Campbell, Sebastien Bergeron

“The Man in the High Castle – Jahr Null”

Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain, William Parker, Saber Jlassi, Chris Parks // Barnstorm VFX

“Chernobyl – 1:23:45”

Lindsay McFarlane

Max Dennison, Clare Cheetham, Steven Godfrey, Luke Letkey // DNEG

“Game of Thrones – The Bells”

Steve Kullback, Joe Bauer, Ted Rae

Mohsen Mousavi // Scanline

Thomas Schelesny // Image Engine

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episodic (Over 13 Episodes)

“Hawaii Five-O – Ke iho mai nei ko luna”

Thomas Connors, Anthony Davis, Chad Schott, Gary Lopez, Adam Avitabile // Picture Shop

“9-1-1 – 7.1”

Jon Massey, Tony Pizadeh, Brigitte Bourque, Gavin Whelan, Kwon Choi // FuseFX

“Star Trek: Discovery – Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2”

Jason Zimmerman, Ante Dekovic, Aleksandra Kochoska, Charles Collyer, Alexander Wood // CBS Television Studios

“The Flash – King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd”

Armen V. Kevorkian, Joshua Spivack, Andranik Taranyan, Shirak Agresta, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX

“The Orville – Identity: Part II”

Tommy Tran, Kevin Lingenfelser, Joseph Vincent Pike // FuseFX

Brandon Fayette, Brooke Noska // Twentieth Century FOX TV

In addition to the nominations announced today, the HPA Awards present a small number of special awards. As announced earlier, legendary visual effects supervisor and renowned creative Robert Legato (The Lion King, The Aviator, Hugo, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Titanic, Avatar) will receive the HPA Award for Lifetime Achievement. Winners of the coveted Engineering Excellence Award were announced earlier and include Adobe, Epic Games, Pixelworks, Portrait Displays, Inc. and LG Electronics. The recipient of the Judges Award for Creativity and Engineering, a juried honor, will be announced in the coming weeks. All awards will be bestowed at the HPA Awards gala.

The HPA Awards gala ceremony is a sold-out affair and early ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets for the HPA Awards are on sale now, online at www.hpaonline.com or by calling +1 (818) 273-1482. For sponsorship information, contact Joyce Cataldo at jcataldo@hpaonline.com.

More information about the HPA Awards and the Hollywood Professional Association can be found at www.hpaonline.com. The HPA Awards take place with the support of diamond title sponsor Blackmagic Design, platinum sponsor IMAX; bronze sponsor Fox Post Production Services; supporting sponsors DTS, EFilm, FuseFX, Picture Shop, and Pixelogic; and star sponsor Signiant.