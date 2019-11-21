HoverCam Now Shipping Pilot X Digital Teaching Station

SAN DIEGO — Nov. 20, 2019 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, announced that its new Pilot X digital teaching station is now shipping. The groundbreaking teaching tool enables teachers to interact with and share content to displays in the classroom without being tethered to a computer or display. Winner of multiple industry awards, the Pilot X combines a powerful tablet computer with a blazing-fast Intel CPU, wireless 4K presentation capabilities, microphone, and a fold-out document camera in one convenient, wireless station.

"The Pilot X is the first digital teaching station to truly put state-of-the-art interactive technology at teachers' fingertips," said Ji Shen, CEO of HoverCam. "They can teach from anywhere in the classroom and annotate or interact with content on the screen without having to turn their backs, taking advantage of spontaneous teaching moments that build meaningful connections and solidify students' grasp of new concepts."

With the HoverCam Pilot X, teachers and presenters can intuitively work from an ergonomic and mobile teaching podium featuring a slide-out keyboard. For even greater freedom, the 13-inch, 10-point-touch tablet can be unlocked and used anywhere in the classroom. With multi-touch technology, the tablet has the horsepower of Windows 10 OS combined with the intuitive hand gestures of a mobile device. The system boasts HoverCam's award-winning 4K 13MP document camera that cleverly folds out. In addition, a built-in wireless HDMI transmitter beams content to any interactive flat panel, projector, or display in resolutions up to 4K, eliminating the tripping hazards and setup of cables. And with HoverCam's ClassFusion software, it enables interactive whiteboarding and annotation for lesson recording. The notes, annotations, video, and audio of every lesson are captured perfectly in real time for students to access anytime and from any device for learning that goes beyond the classroom or training facility.

More information on HoverCam and their full line of products is available at hovercam.com.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface KnoteSter, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at hovercam.com.

