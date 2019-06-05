HoverCam Education Solutions for Digital Higher Learning at UB Tech 2019

Visit HoverCam at UB Tech 2019, Booth 709

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — June 4, 2019 — HoverCam, a leader in innovative, interactive, and engaging education hardware, will demonstrate its award-winning digital learning solutions at the UB Tech Conference 2019, June 10-12 at the Hilton Orlando in Bonnet Creek, Florida at Booth 709. The company will showcase the newest addition to its revolutionary Pilot series of teaching stations as well as the most advanced version of its industry-leading family of document cameras, the 16 megapixel, 4K, wireless Ultra 10.

"Institutions are increasingly welcoming students that have grown up in a world where technology is ubiquitous, and they expect their learning environment to reflect this," said Craig Justice, HoverCam's vice president of sales. "HoverCam has spent a decade researching and engineering education solutions that break the restrictions and complexities of traditional technology. At UB Tech, attendees will see our latest advancements that facilitate learning opportunities granting more freedom, innovation, collaboration, and accessibility."

At the show, HoverCam will demonstrate the Pilot 5, the latest in its series of award-winning digital teaching stations. The fully integrated, portable-wireless, and digital teaching station offers similar connectivity options to the successful Pilot 3, separating itself with an all-day rechargeable battery operation, Intel Core® i7 processor, 16GB RAM memory, and 512GB SSD to handle the most robust programs and services. Pilot 5 employs a Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS, 13-megapixel document camera, 10-point-touch 21-inch integrated monitor, and HDMI image mirroring up to 4K. The built-in wireless HDMI transmitter beams content to any interactive flat panel (IFP), projector, or TV with no dangling cords or cables, keeping rooms neat and safe from tripping hazards. The document camera also features a built-in microphone for capturing audio and enables interactive whiteboarding, annotation, and desktop marking for session recording. All notes, annotations, video, and audio can be captured in real time for users to access anywhere, anytime and from any device or browser — making it the perfect solution for higher education and commercial training installations that require remote learning or breakout meetings.

The latest models from the company's industry-leading line of document cameras will also be on display at the show. The Solo 8 Plus is a lightweight and compact document camera with a 13-megapixel lens that captures vibrant images and live video in up to 4K clarity; supports 1080p full HD video recording; and connectivity with iPads, all powered through one USB 3.0 cable. HoverCam's Ultra 10, a next-generation document camera, is a powerhouse loaded with options to fit every instructor's need. Featuring a 7.1-inch capacitive touch screen, true 4K HDMI output, 16-megapixel sensor, and a powerful Android computer, the Ultra 10 is the ultimate document camera and is ideal for remote learning. The built-in, 7.1 inch, multitouch viewing monitor allows corporate trainers and educators to see exactly what their students see without having to turn their backs on the room. Users can connect a display, IFP, or projector — via wired HDMI or an optional, wireless 4K transmitter without a PC — to easily record lessons, capture vibrant images, and show live video in 4K clarity.

More information on HoverCam's full line of solutions is available at thehovercam.com.

