HoverCam Brings the Digital Classroom to TCEA 2020

SAN DIEGO — Jan. 30, 2020 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, will display its family of award-winning classroom learning technologies in Booth 1133 at TCEA 2020, Feb. 4-6 in Austin. At the show, the company will demonstrate its wireless, tablet-based Pilot X digital teaching station, wireless Ultra 10 document camera, and ClassFusion, a comprehensive software platform for classroom management and presentation. The hardware and software products are uniquely designed to bring classroom technology into the 21st century, making digital learning intuitive and engaging for students.

"The world is rapidly changing, and today's classroom needs to be equipped with technology that will meet the needs of tomorrow's students," said Bayley Pierson, HoverCam's director of marketing. "Teachers can often get overburdened with managing multiple outdated devices during lessons. To combat this, HoverCam directly engages with educators and administrators to create technology that combines all the resources they need, while being easy to use as a chalkboard. At TCEA 2020, visitors will have the opportunity to experience solutions in person — inspiring them to look at new ways for teachers to make a meaningful impact on their students' learning."

With the HoverCam Pilot X wireless digital podium, educators can now take their teaching station anywhere in the classroom. The 13-inch Windows 10 tablet can be undocked from the mobile podium and used anywhere in the classroom, allowing greater freedom and more engaged learning. The tablet also features HoverCam's award-winning 4K, 13-megapixel document camera that cleverly folds out. In addition, a built-in wireless HDMI transmitter beams the tablet's image to any interactive flat panel, projector, or display in resolutions up to 4K, eliminating the tripping hazards and setup of cables. And with HoverCam's ClassFusion software, it enables interactive whiteboarding and annotation for lesson recording. The notes, annotations, video, and audio of every lesson are captured perfectly in real time for students to access anytime and from any device for learning that goes beyond the classroom.

The Ultra 10 document camera is a breakthrough in wireless classroom technology, loaded with options to fit every teacher's needs. Featuring 4K wireless HDMI casting, a 7-inch multi-touchscreen, true 4K@60FPS HDMI output, all-day battery life, and a powerful Android computer, the solution is ideal for remote learning. Thanks to HoverCast technology, users can instantly cast Ultra 10's lag-free image to any display over 4K wireless HDMI, without requiring a WiFi connection. The built-in multi-touchscreen takes full advantage of Ultra 10's powerful Android computer, giving users the ability to annotate over the live camera image, record lessons, scan documents, or even install their favorite applications.

HoverCam's ClassFusion is the industry's first comprehensive software platform designed for a fully digital classroom. Drawing from the feedback of a network of educators who beta tested the solution, ClassFusion fuses intuitive digital whiteboarding software with a state-of-the-art classroom management system. Its toolbox of features brings intuitive control to the chaos of a classroom's multidevice ecosystem. It boasts dynamic lesson and notes capture; a lesson plan builder with access to a database of over 4 million resources matched to curriculum; teachers' calendars; space-saving, vector-based lesson recording to the cloud; enhanced whiteboarding with smart tools including handwriting and object recognition; online homework submission and student messaging; Hopscotch multisplit; and more.

More information on HoverCam and their full line of products is available at hovercam.com.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at hovercam.com.

Image Caption: HoverCam at TCEA 2020

