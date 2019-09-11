Hitomi and Broadcast Wireless Systems will demo sync and alignment for remote production at IBC 2019

Hitomi Broadcast, manufacturer of MatchBox, the industry’s leading audio video alignment toolbox, is partnering with Broadcast Wireless Systems (BWS), manufacturer of the ultra-low latency BWS NanoPRO TX camera-back transmitter, to showcase remote production capabilities featuring Hitomi’s new ‘Matchbox Glass®’ iOS app at IBC 2019.



Using a Sony PXW 500 camera on loan from Presteigne Broadcast Hire and two of Hitomi’s own, fixed cameras, Hitomi will deploy BWS’s NanoPRO TX and associated RF receiver to demonstrate MatchBox Glass’s real-world ability to instantly measure latency and provide fast, accurate lip-sync and alignment of multiple cameras.



Hitomi Broadcast Director Russell Johnson said, “This is not just a demonstration of how to save time and money with MatchBox Glass, we’re highlighting how the latest remote production techniques and technologies can provide numerous advantages for reporters in the field.



“As broadcasters need simple and reliable RF transmitters to move content, they similarly need a quick and accurate way in the field to ensure sync, including for multicamera productions. So long as they have a MatchBox Glass-equipped iPhone or iPad, production teams can now easily measure and correct for latency differences between cameras on site, which is especially useful for remote productions.”



BWS Director Stuart Brown added, “We have an excellent and ongoing working relationship with Hitomi and are delighted to have this additional opportunity to demonstrate the various benefits of what BWS NanoPRO TX offers to the production community.



“Many aspects of technology are rapidly converging to enable remote productions to get faster, more economic and, ultimately, more exciting for consumers. What we are demonstrating with Hitomi are extremely versatile systems that can be readily deployed by broadcasters worldwide to ensure quality transmission of live news, sports, and events, guaranteed by fast, high-quality synchronisation, all of which are essential for modern productions.”



MatchBox Glass and its companion, MatchBox Analyser, are being introduced along with the remote production demonstration at IBC 2019 on Stand 2.C11 in Amsterdam from 13-17 September.

About Hitomi

Hitomi is a professional television broadcast equipment manufacturer located in the UK. It's flagship product 'MatchBox'​ solves lip-sync, coherence, line identification, audio level monitoring problems. Hitomi's engineering team has many decades of experience in professional broadcast manufacture, developing world-leading products to exacting standards. For more information, visit www.hitomi-broadcast.tv



About Broadcast Wireless Systems

BWS has decades of experience in the wireless broadcast area. As well as operational experience the team are product designers with extensive in-house mechanical, software, hardware and FPGA experience.



