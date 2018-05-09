Matt Tietze joins Heartland Video Systems, Inc.

Heartland Video Systems, Inc. (HVS), broadcast television equipment reseller and systems integrator, has hired Matt Tietze as Mid-Atlantic/Key Accounts Regional Sales Manager. Matt has nineteen years of direct sales and major account management experience in the television broadcast industry, as well as fourteen previous years’ experience in project engineering and program management in both the broadcast and satellite industries. With his 18 years of employment at Harmonic, Inc./TVN (2000-2018) as a Regional Sales Manager (Harmonic, Inc.) and Director of Sales (TVN), Matt comments, "I've worked with HVS as a trusted partner for over 12 years. They are the broadcast industry's leading value-added partner and I'm thrilled to be joining their sales team. I'm looking forward to applying my sales leadership to this side of the business and helping HVS provide the best broadcast solutions to its customers.”