Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 3, 2018 — At the 2018 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) will showcase its market-leading innovations in OTT and broadcast video delivery. As broadcasters and service providers strive to deliver better-quality video and drive new revenue streams, agility and flexibility are critical. Harmonic’s software-centric solutions in UHD, ATSC 3.0, IP video and content-aware encoding technologies set the benchmark for the future of OTT and broadcast delivery. These solutions are offered as appliances or SaaS for business agility and provide exceptional quality of experience (QoE) on every screen at a low total-cost-of-ownership.



“Global video consumption is at an all-time high, and broadcasters, content owners and service providers are under pressure to respond to the surge in OTT video, launch new services with fast time-to-market, and migrate to new media environments like IP video and ATSC 3.0. With a portfolio of agile and innovative solutions deployed by a global base of satisfied customers, Harmonic is committed to solving real-world challenges,” said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business at Harmonic. “Our expertise in media processing, playout and cloud uniquely position us to partner with our customers, enabling them to seamlessly adapt to a changing industry landscape.”

Tackle OTT Challenges With Innovative Solutions

At the 2018 NAB Show, Harmonic will address the challenges in OTT video delivery with targeted innovations:

Harmonic will highlight its award-winning VOS™ media processing family including the new VOS SW Cluster media processing software and VOS 360 media processing SaaS. VOS SW Cluster embeds market-leading media processing capabilities with support for cloud and bare metal compute environments enabling operators to launch OTT services quickly.

Harmonic offers streamlined OTT video delivery through cloud-based channel origination on VOS 360 SaaS, enabling operators to swiftly migrate channels from playout to end-user delivery for greater flexibility and a lower cost-per-channel.

Harmonic will also showcase live sports for OTT, delivered with reduced latency matching that of live broadcast, in stunning UHD and HDR using VOS 360 SaaS.

With the VOS family, operators can deploy EyeQ™ content-aware encoding to reduce bandwidth requirements for OTT delivery, decrease CDN costs and improve QoE. At the 2018 NAB Show Harmonic will premiere EyeQ support for HEVC.

Get the Most Out of ATSC 3.0 With Advanced Statmux and Hybrid OTA/OTT Services

Harmonic’s expertise in statistical multiplexing will play a key role in providing high-quality ATSC 3.0 streams at low bitrates. At the 2018 NAB Show, Harmonic will showcase its software-based Electra™ X ATSC 3.0 media processor and statistical multiplexing solution to deliver high-quality HEVC programs over DASH. For OTT services to complement over-the-air (OTA) transmissions, Electra X connects to Harmonic’s VOS 360 SaaS to enable hybrid OTA/OTT services.

New Possibilities for All-IP Workflows

In the IP Showcase, sponsored by AIMS, in booth C12634, Harmonic will highlight the Spectrum™ X media server as part of an end-to-end IP video workflow from contribution to delivery, using the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards, SMPTE 2022-7 seamless protection switching and AWMA IS-04 and IS-05 specifications. The Electra media processor and Spectrum X server fill the final gap for uncompressed workflows and control with support for uncompressed and compressed streams, enabling a smooth transition for live broadcast and OTT.

Looking Ahead at Next-Gen Video Codecs and Content-Aware Encoding

Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have become a key innovation factor to optimize the video encoding process. Leveraging AI in the development of next-generation video codecs and content-aware encoding (CEA), Harmonic is leading the charge toward delivering better video quality at low bitrates. The company will provide a valuable side-by-side comparison of codec efficiency between HEVC, AVC with Harmonic EyeQ CAE technology, AV-1 and JVET.

In addition to showcasing its innovative technologies, Harmonic will also contribute expertise through technology presentations:

Thierry Fautier, vice president of video strategy at Harmonic and president of the Ultra HD Forum will present a “UHD Worldwide Service Deployment Update” at the Global UHD Conference in Las Vegas on April 7 from 11:20 to 11:40 a.m. in room N253 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Fautier will also participate in a panel discussion on HEVC and AV1 on April 11 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. during the NAB Streaming Summit.

Jean Macher, director of market development at Harmonic will examine “Simplifying OTT Video Delivery with SCTE-224” at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC) on April 12 from 9:00 to 9:20 a.m. in room N255 of the LVCC.

Harmonic will showcase its video delivery innovations at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12 in Las Vegas at booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company’s solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic’s business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

