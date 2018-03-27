60th Annual GRAMMY® Awards Audio Team Collaborates for Live Broadcast

Santa Monica, Calif. — The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, showcased an amazing collection of musical performances and tributes and utilized the latest in technology to provide television viewers worldwide with a cutting-edge, high-definition/5.1 surround sound event. Only minutes before the start of the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, several members of the 2018 audio team gathered for a photo at the foot of the stage. Pictured L-R: Ed Cherney, GRAMMY Telecast Advisor for Broadcast Audio; Ron Reaves, FOH Music Mixer; Carl Whitaker, Audio Coordinator Assistant; Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer; Glenn Lorbecki, GRAMMY Telecast Advisor for Music Mix Audio; Russ Long, M3 Preamp Operator; Leslie Ann Jones, GRAMMY Telecast Advisor for House Audio; and Eric Schilling, Co-Broadcast Music Mixer. Photograph courtesy of The Recording Academy/WireImage. © 2018 Photograph by Kevin Winter.