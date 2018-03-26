Globecomm to Introduce Fronthaul, Switching, and Backhaul Solutions for 5G Evolution at CCA Mobile Carriers Sho

HAUPPAUGE, NY, USA — March 22, 2018 — Globecomm will introduce at the CCA Mobile Carriers Show an integrated solution set of acceleration, optimization, fronthaul, switching, and backhaul capabilities to support the 3G/4G evolution to the emerging 5G standard. CCA Mobile Carriers takes place March 27-29 in Las Vegas, where Globecomm can be visited at booth 300 on the show floor.

Globecomm's solutions enable carriers to extend mobility cost-effectively and profitably into rural, remote, and underserved regions, where the standard fiber-to-the-base-station architecture is challenged. The company has broad experience and expertise in creating and managing hybrid networks that bundle fiber, microwave, and satellite to generate attractive business cases for hard-to-serve markets. These connectivity solutions are complemented with hosted switching that supports CDMA, GSM/UMTS, LTE, and moving forward 5G, and value-added services including CALEA, SMS, and MMS support. Globecomm can provide satellite data offloading and optimization solutions and services to allow mobile network operators the option of creating an overlay data network, during or post LTE rollout, to increase cell site data capacity. Furthermore, the company provides base station and backhaul equipment, connectivity to tier-1 and tier-2 international carriers, and lifecycle support.

Immediately before the show, Globecomm will release its latest white paper, "Taming the Capacity Beast." It outlines enormous increases in capacity demand created by 4G and evolving 5G for both fronthaul and backhaul and offers solutions for specific technologies including X2 and CPRI/eCPRI that will be challenged to function beyond the fiber architecture available in dense urban and suburban markets. Globecomm is able to provide solutions including offloading and optimization on the backhaul between cell site and network via satellite, when terrestrial networks may have failed, and primary satellite transport in regions without terrestrial backhaul options.

"As much as half of the US population lives in small cities and rural areas where optical fiber is not going to be the cost-effective answer to fronthaul and backhaul demand," said white paper author Sathya Maruthi of Globecomm. "Network engineers are already seeing the challenges coming their way as 5G rolls out, and the time is right to discuss hybrid connectivity solutions that can close the business case."

Highlights

• Solutions include mobile hosted switching and managed services, private LTE networks, acceleration and optimization, RAN and C-RAN back/fronthaul over satellite without fiber and IoT.

• Globecomm to publish free white paper "Taming the Capacity Beast" about cellular fronthaul and backhaul.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner for designing, managing, and distributing voice, video, and data solutions to the most remote locations on Earth, under the most treacherous conditions. The company's multi-network satellite, fiber, and cellular infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for government, maritime, media, enterprise, and oil and gas markets in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions; complete enterprise communications and data management systems, including Internet of Things applications; and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. The company proudly supports U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) services and assists with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has office locations in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia in the United States, as well as offices in Afghanistan, China, Germany, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

