The Box Plus Network signs with Globecast to increase DTH distribution efficiency

1st November, 2018 —Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has announced that leading UK music channel broadcaster The Box Plus Network has signed a multi-year UK DTH distribution deal.

The Box Plus Network, a Bauer Media/Channel 4 joint venture, broadcasts music and entertainment channel 4Music and six music TV channels: The Box, Box Upfront, Box Hits, Kiss, Magic and Kerrang! These are all carried on the Sky and Virgin Media TV platforms as part of the basic tier package with 4Music also on Freeview. Box Plus wanted to optimize its transponder use on Astra 2G, taking advantage of the latest encoding capabilities and statistical multiplexing that Globecast offers.

Globecast takes the feeds from the playout center, over fiber ultimately to Brookman’s Park to be uplinked to Astra 2G.

Juliet Bayliss, Sales Director, Globecast, said, “Broadcasters are always looking at maximum distribution quality for minimum cost and we very much understand how to achieve this, especially in a market that is constantly evolving. When discussing this with Box Plus, we highlighted the bandwidth efficiencies that using the latest encoding technology we deploy would create. We clearly showed that we could provide great quality while reducingbandwidth, thereby lowering costs. We are very pleased they recognized our technological prowess and business awareness.”

Anthony Lilleyman, COO of The Box Plus Network, said, “Globecast understood what we needed to accomplish and clearly demonstrated that we could achieve great quality while also increasing distribution efficiency. They have been a pleasure to work with and we look forward to a long and collaborative relationship.”