Globecast partners with JungoTV to distributeEnglish language content in Indonesia

Los Angeles,July 17,2018 — Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has partnered with JungoTV to provide content for 12 English language channels for distribution on Indonesian mobile platform OONA TV, in partnership with Telkom Indonesia. The channels, which bring high-quality content to 135 million in Indonesia, launched on June 1st.

JungoTV is an international media company that specializes in cross-border content, monetization and digital platforms. It was co-founded by Dr. Mehmet Oz, Emmy Award-Winning television personality. Last year, OONA announced its partnership with Telkom Indonesia to launch OONA into the Indonesian market.

The programming supplied to JungoTV to OONA offers a mix of sports, drama, action and children’s shows. The channels include: Kartoon Circus, Kids Central, The Xzone, Sci Fi Dimensions, Sound Emerge, Gaia, ICN, Lifestyle, CCN, Prime Time Drama and Ready Action Set, with JungoTV is providing COMBAT GO.

George Chung, CEO of JungoTV commented, “Globecast is a worldwide leader that has an international reach and forward-thinking strategy when itcomes to network distribution. JungoTV needed a technology partner with a nimble business model that allows us to monetize in the way we want and gets us up and running quickly. Globecast was the obvious choice for this project and we’re excited to be partnering with them.”

Natalie Rouse, Vice President of Content Acquisition, Aggregation and Distribution (CAAD) at Globecast, commented, “This is Globecast’s first CAAD launch in Indonesia, which is a strong and growing market for us as well as for Telkom Indonesia, who wants to expand its video business with OONA. This partnership is a great example of our ability to enter new markets with top-tier content that directly addresses the needs of our customers, especially one as prominent as JungoTV. We work diligently to make sure that content only has to be given to us once so that we can deliver it to any platform in any location — in a way that’s perfectly suited to our customers’ requirements.”

The project expands Globecast’s overall channel portfolio to over 130 networks from around the world.