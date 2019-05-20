Canal Algerie is now available on Arabsat-5C with Globecast-developed solutions for DTH over Africa

Arabsat is pleased to announce that Canal Algerie is now available on Arabsat-5C, the leading Arabic satellite platform for Direct-To-Home services over Africa.

Canal Algerie is an Algerian French-speaking public television channel, owned by EPTV (Algerian Public Television), who also owns A3 (available on BADR-6), Terrestrial TV, Tamazight TV and Coran TV. Canal Algerie broadcasts its programs 24/7 via different platforms all over the world.

Globecast is expanding its longstanding relationship with Arabsat, providing the technical broadcast solutions needed to deliver Canal Algerie across Africa. Arabsat-5C at 20° East is designed to serve the African market, matching the specific technical requirements with the growing demand across the continent. Arabsat -5C has a huge footprint, equipped with an innovative, powerful C-band beam which covers 100 per cent of African satellite TV households and needs only the minimum required dish size to receive its channels.

This new broadcast of Canal Algérie is part of the commercial contract between Télédiffusion d'Algérie, the Algerian public TV and radio broadcasting operator and Globecast.

Giorgio Giacomini, MD of Globecast in the Middle East, said, “We have a longstanding and very successful relationship with Arabsat. We are perfectly positioned to both launch new channels and expand the reach of existing channels, providing cost-effective end-to-end services to do so.”

“The launch of Canal Algerie on Arabsat-5C comes as part of our core mission to connect Arabic societies across the world; we provide African, Arab and Islamic communities with the largest possible choice of Free-To-Air TV channels in Africa,” says Khalid Balkheyour, Arabsat president & CEO.

“Furthermore, the broadcasting of Canal Algerie via Arabsat-5C, highlights the continued successful Arabsat and Globecast partnership. This is expanding across additional territories beyond MENA, helping grow the reach of the existing Direct-to-Home portfolio of channels active on Arabsat-5C, and supporting the addition of more leading channels on Arabsat-5C in the very near future.”