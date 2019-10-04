GB Labs to showcase new 25 GbE FastNAS storage connectivity at NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York 2019, 16-17 October, Booth N359: Leaders in intelligent storage solutions, GB Labs, will showcase its FastNAS storage systems with the introduction of new 25 GbE connectivity at NAB Show New York 2019, taking place at the Jacob Javits Center from 16-17 October.



GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland said, “The current fiber link standard is approximately 10 GbE. To fully exploit the speed and power of our FastNAS storage system, we have developed connectivity that delivers a proven 2.3 GB/s from server to desktop, which is more than enough to handle 4K workflows.”



The 25 GbE FastNAS advances, designed by GB Labs, can use existing LC fiber channel cabling infrastructures, which means that no additional devices or technologies are required, nor is it necessary to rebuild an infrastructure.



The FastNAS range is now shipping in 25 GbE configurations, with optional dual-25 GbE port versions available for most models. Media production storage systems are available in FastNAS F-8 Nitro Studio; FastNAS F-8 Nitro; FastNAS F-16; FastNAS F-16 Nitro and FastNAS F-16 Nitro MAX configurations.



GB Labs will also feature Dynamic Bandwidth Control, a proprietary process only available from GB Labs, that enables system clients to prioritize the use and capacity of available bandwidth. Client storage with most systems is capped to preserve capacity for priority users, irrespective of whether it is being used. Storage that is reserved but not used restricts the performance of others who could make beneficial use of the additional capacity.



GB Labs’ Dynamic Bandwidth Control quickly identifies and selects high, medium, and low priority users to constantly balance performance. This guarantees that the entire system is operating at peak performance at all times.



Harland said, “Dynamic Bandwidth Control is dedicated to maximizing the use of all storage at all times to accommodate changing priorities, whether the storage is in use by an entire workgroup or just one person.”



Also on show, is the Mosaic automatic asset organizer and Analytics Centre. Mosaic integrates AI tagging to automatically scan inbuilt metadata to quickly identify and categorize content without having to manually enter metadata. Analytics Centre provides network visibility that identifies exactly how data is being used and by whom, thereby providing detailed, high-level analysis of system-wide usage, plus optimization recommendations.



About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in Intelligent Media Storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.



Find out more at: www.gblabs.com or call: USA (+1) 661 493 8480 or EUROPE (+44) (0)118 455 5000.



Company contact:

Matt Worth

GB Labs

Email: m.worth@gblabs.co.uk

Phone: +44 (0) 118 455 5000



Media Contact:

Kara Myhill

Manor Marketing

Email: Kara@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 789 9977222