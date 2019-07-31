GB Labs to highlight benefits of Dynamic Bandwidth Control at IBC 2019

IBC 2019, 13-17 September, Stand 7.B26: Leaders in intelligent storage solutions, GB Labs will launch Dynamic Bandwidth Control, which enables GB Labs storage system clients to prioritise the use and capacity of available bandwidth.



Dynamic Bandwidth Control is an extremely valuable benefit only available in GB Labs storage systems.



Traditionally, client storage usage is capped at certain levels to reserve storage capacity for priority users, whether or not it is being used. Storage that is reserved but not used can unnecessarily restrict the performance of others who could make beneficial use of that extra capacity.



GB Labs resolved this problem by developing Dynamic Bandwidth Control, which swiftly identifies and selects high, medium, and low priority users and constantly evaluates and balances performance. This guarantees that not only is every user getting the full performance they need and expect, but that the entire system is operating at peak performance at all times.



GB Labs CEO-CTO Dominic Harland said, “Dynamic Bandwidth Control is all about using the available storage until the usage priorities change, as they often do. This capability, unique to GB Labs storage systems, doesn't have to be scheduled. It can be implemented whenever it’s needed. The same applies whether storage is in use by entire workgroups or a single individual. If required, bandwidth usage can also be rearranged and managed on-the-fly.”



At IBC, GB Labs will also feature new, workflow-enhancing features for its SPACE, ECHO and VAULT (S.E.V) range, and introduce new CORE.4 and CORE.4 Lite operating system software for its S.E.V. and FastNAS ranges.



Two of the intelligent new features GB Labs will showcase at IBC include the Mosaic Automatic Asset Organiser, and the insightful Analytics Centre. Mosaic integrates with AI tagging systems to automatically scan inbuilt metadata, enabling users to quickly find what they’re looking for without having to manually enter metadata.



Analytics Centre provides a high degree of network visibility that shows - at a glance – precisely how data is being used, thereby providing a better understanding of individual or system-wide usage, including suggestions for optimisation.



The CORE.4 and CORE.4 Lite software is specifically designed to deliver reliable performance for every user by getting the best performance possible from the least amount of disks.







About GB Labs

GB Labs is the global leader in intelligent media storage, creating a shared storage ecosystem for the media industry. By understanding real-world industry problems, cutting-edge technologies have been developed for the unique "CORE" software that fulfils end users’ needs. Regardless of where the production is being filmed, how big the team is or the size of budget, GB Labs can provide a solution to ensure deadlines are met and throughout the whole process, content is secure.



