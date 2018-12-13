GatesAir Appoints Peter Timmons to EMEA Business Development Role



CINCINNATI,December 13,2018 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, has appointed Peter Timmons as Business Development Director across Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and India,effective immediately. Reporting to Andy McClelland, Managing Director, EMEA and India, Peter will focus on new and existing customer and partner relationships, with an eye on strengthening brand visibility and market share region-wide.

Peter comes to GatesAir with more than 20 years of broadcast experience, including engineering and management roles with some of the industry’s most recognized brands. He joins GatesAir from Grass Valley (a Belden brand), where he served as Senior Product Manager for several key product lines. Over his three-year tenure, Peter grew existing product revenues and developed several new product lines to complement existing live production and playout solutions. Prior to Grass Valley, Peter held key positions at Imagine Communications, Sony Professional Services and Harris Broadcast Communications, the company from which GatesAir was born.

Peter’s return to GatesAir comes at a time of aggressive expansion across the company’s international business structure. Under the leadership of CEO Bruce D. Swail, GatesAir has reorganized and broadened its global sales and business development team in EMEA,Latin America and the Asia-Pacific regions over the past six months. Peter will support these growth initiatives in EMEA and India through new programs that will stimulate GatesAir’s sales channels, and increase sales penetration for GatesAir’s product lines. Along with driving transmitter sales for digital TV and radio transitions, Peter sees exciting opportunities for GatesAir’s Intraplex networking solutions as broadcasters accelerate IP adoptions.

“The transition to IP has evolved from aspiration to reality, and we anticipate a broad array of opportunities for GatesAir as broadcastersembrace IP networking across their over-the-air systems, including DVB-T2 and DAB Radio,” said Timmons. “GatesAir’s unparalleled technology and customer service will amplify our success in this highly competitive landscape. My experience across customer relations, identifying business opportunities, and providing solutions tailored to each customer’s needs will fortify our regional initiatives.”

Peter also anticipates an increase in roadshows, customer visits and partner training sessions to help drive business development initiatives across the region.

“Peter is an accomplished professional with experience working as both a buyer and seller for broadcast suppliers and systems integrators,” said Rich Redmond, President and Managing Director, International for GatesAir. “These experiences give Peter an unusually well-rounded skillset that few in our industry possess. His expertise in business development, sales, channel management and design engineering, among other integral roles, will undoubtedly bring a fresh and dynamic perspective to the GatesAir team as we enter a new phase of global business growth.”

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc., a portfolio company of The Gores Group, provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership with all products designed and assembled in the USA. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gatesair, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

About The Gores Group

The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in mature and growing businesses which can benefit from the firm's operating experience and flexible capital base. The firm combines the operational expertise and detailed due diligence capabilities of a strategic buyer with the seasoned M&A team of a traditional financial buyer. Over its 30-year history, The Gores Group has become a leading investor having demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio companies alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Boulder, CO, and London. For more information, please visit http://www.gores.com.