Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 8, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV), a leading television station in Japan, has deployed a cloud playout solution from Harmonic for its SMART OTT service. Using Harmonic’s cloud-native VOS™ media processing software, Fuji TV is performing channel playout directly from a public cloud platform to simplify workflow and increase monetization opportunities. System integrator EVC Inc. provided expertise in large-scale video distribution services and an advanced traffic system, helping to ensure a successful deployment.

“We need streamlined playout for our SMART distribution system used for OTT program delivery by third-party content providers to audiences outside of Japan. Harmonic’s VOS solution is the most comprehensive and adaptive media processing solution that addresses all of our playout needs in terms of workflow efficiency, flexibility and rock-solid reliability,” said Katsuya Seki, senior manager at Fuji TV. “Entrusting Harmonic and EVC with the management of our cloud playout, we are free to focus on other tasks related to content and revenue growth.”

Asia-Pacific OTT revenues from TV episodes and movies will reach $24.41 billion in 2022, tripling the $8.27 billion recorded in 2016, according to Research and Markets. With playout functionality in the cloud, Fuji TV can explore additional types of monetization for its OTT channels. Being a cloud-based solution, VOS media processing is highly adaptive and responsive to Fuji TV's needs. With a focus on overall service uptime, Harmonic manages software services for Fuji TV including modern and proactive technical and operational assistance such as monitoring, to ensure smooth and reliable service delivery.

“Thanks to our new playout-as-a-service innovation, Fuji TV has dramatically streamlined its playout operations for OTT content delivery,” said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. “This new and simple playout approach is based on an open and cloud-native architecture strategy that allows seamless integration with ecosystem partners to ensure the delivery of true end-to-end OTT video services. Fuji TV is the perfect, tangible example of this workflow in action, leveraging benefits of the public cloud in terms of scale, speed and simplicity.”

Harmonic will demonstrate its award-winning VOS family of solutions at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, in Las Vegas at booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company’s solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

