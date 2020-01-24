From Commercial to Resimercial, RTI Has Integrators Covered Across the Board at ISE 2020

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Jan. 21, 2020 — RTI, a global leader in control and automation, today announced its technology lineup for ISE 2020, taking place Feb. 11-14 in Amsterdam. In Booth 1-N85, the company will showcase the advantages RTI dealers have with custom solutions that allow them to compete across markets and project sizes. On display will be media distribution and collaboration solutions for commercial spaces, including the new VXP-82 All-In-One Presentation System and VXU-SC Conferencing and Collaboration System. RTI will also exhibit the new CP-16i Cool Power® amplifier in addition to the flagship T4x and weatherproof U3 remote controls and RTiQ Intelligent Remote Monitoring.

"This year at ISE we're continuing to expand the capabilities going further with a range of products for integrators looking to expand into commercial — or resimercial — projects," said Brett Stokke, Director of Marketing, RTI. "With products like the VXP-82, our latest AV distribution solutions, and new controllers like the T4x and U3, we'll show visitors to our booth how they can grow their businesses from the family room into the conference room, all on the RTI platform."

The VXP-82 is a perfect solution for large meeting spaces and lecture halls. The all-in-one control processor and presentation switcher comes with a built-in 8 x 2 multi-format video switcher and powerful processing for control over all of the systems in the room. Easily handling video signals from multiple sources, including HDBaseT support, the system also delivers audio mixing and KVM support in a 2-U chassis.

RTI's VXU-SC video conferencing and collaboration system enables multiple users to interact easily with soft-codec conferencing solutions such as Microsoft Skype®, Cisco WebEx®, and Citrix GoToMeeting®. In addition to support for video content from a wide range of devices, USB sharing also enables control from any connected PC or interactive display and allows inexpensive webcams and microphones to be utilized.

Now shipping, RTI's CP-16i easily expands the company's line of audio distribution systems and is compatible with virtually any other system. Providing 100W of true audiophile-grade sound to 16 channels and bridgeable audio outputs for increased power, the unit features thermal overload and overcurrent monitoring, while Class-D amplification ensures efficient heat dissipation and low power consumption. Available in rackmount or freestanding installation options, the amplifier only requires one rack space.

RTI will also highlight the VHD-4x and VHD-8x HDBaseT Matrix Switches and the VMS-741 4K Quad Multi-Viewer, which features seven video inputs and a 4K video output and can be configured for viewing up to four sources simultaneously on one display.

Hand-held controllers on display will include RTI's new T4x, featuring a sleek, sophisticated design that offers superb ergonomics, a high-resolution 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, and fully programmable soft-touch buttons. The T4x sets the standard in wireless control with advanced features, including grip sensors, Wi-Fi, dual RF, and more. For environments that are too harsh for standard remote controls, RTI will showcase the U3 weatherproof controller. Featuring an electronic ink display, the durable remote utilizes inductive charging and wireless programming updates, allowing the unit to be completely sealed.

The RTiQ intelligent remote monitoring system will also be on display. The cloud-based solution monitors RTI control system components and other electronic systems. Dealers are notified via email and text if a failure occurs so they can perform actions remotely to correct the situation — eliminating the need for service calls to address simple issues and reducing system downtime.

More information about RTI is available at www.rticorp.com.

About RTI

RTI delivers the connected world to users' fingertips via advanced control and automation systems for smart homes and businesses. Guided by a passion for delivering the ultimate user experience, the company's award-winning solutions bring entertainment, environment, and security into harmony with a powerful ecosystem that is easy enough for anyone to use. The RTI portfolio offers beautifully designed remote controls, touchpanels, apps, processors and A/V distribution, all backed by the company's renowned Integration Designer® programming software, enabling integrators to deliver complete custom control for their clients.

The RTI family of innovative control solutions includes Pro Control. Affordable and easy to program, this line of remote controls, processors, and ProPanel® app are engineered with RTI's advanced capabilities and bring unprecedented value to professionally installed electronic systems. Together, RTI and Pro Control are setting the standard for fully customizable control and automation solutions for every application.

More information is available at www.rticorp.com and www.procontrol.com.

