Media Links Expands MDP Series of IP Media Gateways with 4K/UHD Support to the Network Edge

At IBC 2018, stand 1.C31, Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology, will showcase its new solutions for delivering and receiving exceptional video, audio and data quality to and from the network edge. The MDP Series addresses the real need in the marketplace for compact & portable, tightly integrated, affordable and easy to use platforms that enable the transport and delivery of real-time IP media services.

The new MDP3040 IP Media Gateway will make its debut at IBC. This multi-channel device is a versatile two channel 4K/UHD TICO lightweight compression encoder/decoder, supporting several configurations. Two 12G-SDI inputs can be TICO encoded and transmitted over dual 10GbE network trunk interfaces or two TICO encoded network streams can be simultaneously received and decoded as two 12G-SDI outputs.For delivering 4K/UHD signals over existing 3G-SDI infrastructures, the MDP3040 can function as a standalone two channel 12G-SDI input to two channel TICO compressed BNC output encoder, or as a two channel TICO compressed BNC input to two channel 12G-SDI output decoder.

Dual 10GbE trunk interface along with hitless switching provide the highest levels of network redundancy and video/audio protection. In addition, 4K frame synchronization, SMPTE 2022 conformance, source ID Generators and HDMI monitor output are all part of the basic package. Due to its combination of high performance and versatility, broadcasters can use the MDP3040 for both remote venue transport as well as in-studio compression/decompression applications.

The second generation MDP3020 will also come to IBC with new features. These include support for both 3G/HD/SD uncompressed as well as J2K compressed video, two channels of bi-directional hitless data, and both 10GbE and 1GbE dual network trunk interfaces. The unit’s LLDP trunk diagnostic and keepalive mechanism now interoperates with Media Links’ MD8000 product family, MDX switches as well as other MDP3020 units.

A new rack-mountable 1RU MDP Series Multi Unit Power Supply is also available, which powers up to any combination of eight MDP3020 or MDP3040 units with redundant power.

Media Links’ IP technology supports video, audio and data distribution over an IP network, replacing traditional dedicated switchers and encoding devices. Both the MDP3040 and MDP3020 are integrated with Media Links’ ProMD EMS Enhanced Management System for device configuration, service activation, overall system element management, as well as real-time monitoring and troubleshooting of network elements.

Case Study in IP Media TransportAlso on its IBC stand, Media Links will showcase a true, frictionless IP transition with a case study in IP Media Transport. This recent large-scale project deployed the MD8000 and MDP3020 solutions at the World Football games in Russia this summer.

Media Links will highlight the expanded MDP Series and its Case Study in IP Media Transport at IBC, stand 1.C31. www.medialinks.com