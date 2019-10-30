Experience Panavision’s End-to-End Ecosystem at 2019 Camerimage

Panavision and its family of companies return to the EnergaCamerimage International Film Festival from November 9-16 in Torun, Poland, with an immersive, end-to-end experience for attendees. Torun’s newly renovated Karczma Damroki facility, across the street from the Jordanki Festival Center, will be transformed into an interactive festival space called PanaVillage and will showcase the integrated technologies, products, and services from Panavision, Panalux, Light Iron, LEE Filters, and Direct Digital.

“We are giving filmmakers the opportunity to experience our broad array of tools in a simulated production environment,” says Kim Snyder, Panavision president and CEO. “Our global team and product experts look forward to engaging with attendees in a hands-on experience with our end-to-end offerings.”

At the PanaVillage, guests will interact with Panavision’s complete ecosystem of cameras and lenses, lighting, filters, gels, grip, and remote systems. Visitors will be able to fully control and monitor an 8K Millennium DXL2 large-format camera mounted on a SuperTechno 30 crane, using an innovative new wireless fiber technology with a range of more than a kilometer (0.6 miles). Mounted in front of a Primo 70 lens, Panavision’s LCND filter offers six stops of variable density. Guests can remotely adjust the camera, iris, and LCND filter while monitoring 4K video inside the PanaVillage on a LINK HDR Cart. Panavision and Light Iron’s LINK HDR system, which debuted at Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles earlier this year, is now being utilized on feature and episodic projects. PanaVillage guests will experience how the Panavision LINK HDR cart and Light Iron LINK HDR dailies and finishing services put the power of creating HDR images into the hands of all creatives – including cinematographers, editors, and colorists – throughout the entire imaging chain.

While inside the PanaVillage, attendees will have the opportunity to experiment and craft unique looks using the DXL2 camera and the more compact DXL-M system. A selection of large format lenses, including the T1.4 Panaspeeds, will be available to frame the scene. Guests can illuminate the scene and control the lighting with a variety of Panalux and third-party options. LEE Filters’ full collection of lighting gels, including the expanded range of Zircon LED gels, will be available to further modify the scene.

PanaVillage visitors will also encounter LEE Filters’ ProGlass CINE IRND range of neutral-density filters and the LEE100, a lightweight, high-performing 100mm photographic filter mount system. Experts from Direct Digital will be on hand to discuss stills and motion rental services. Guests looking to purchase consumables and merchandise can find the Panastore in the main Jordanki Festival Center. Additional micro-workshops hosted by the Panavision group will be programmed throughout the week and real-time details will be shared on Panavision’s social media accounts.

This year, Panavision is proud to sponsor a cinematic retrospective from EnergaCamerimage Lifetime Achievement Award recipient John Bailey, ASC. On November 12 at 15:00h at CinemaCity, Bailey will present insights from his impressive career, spanning more than 40 years with credits including Ordinary People, The Big Chill, In the Line of Fire, American Gigolo, A Walk in the Woods, Mishima, and The Accidental Tourist. Panavision’s long-standing relationship with Bailey resulted in the 2004 creation of the AWZ2, or the “Bailey Zoom,” the first modern zoom to use anamorphic elements in front of the lens.

For more information about Panavision’s end-to-end offerings, visit www.panavision.com. To learn more about EnergaCamerimage, go to https://camerimage.pl/en/.