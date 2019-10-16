Evercast, LLC Appoints Steven B. Cohen as Evangelist in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES—Evercast, LLC, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based developer of a powerful live-streaming collaboration platform, has hired Steven B. Cohen as Evangelist to enhance their offerings, support their growth and technology adoption in Media & Entertainment.

Steven b. Cohen

Cohen brings broad expertise in digital technologies for film and television production through posts with Sony Pictures Studios, Ascent Media Group, Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition and Cohen Communications, Inc. He has developed and deployed remote collaboration systems around the world for leading content creators including directors Paul Verhoven, James L Brooks and Barry Sonnenfeld. Cohen also deployed remote editorial and critical viewing systems for Michael Bay, Barbra Streisand, David Fincher, Gore Verbinski and Tony Scott. As Evangelist, Cohen will guide producers, directors, editors, DPs, production designers and VFX supervisors in the use of Evercast software and updated workflows the streamline content creation.

“Steven has been working at the forefront of digital technology for decades, making him the ideal person to support our efforts in Media & Entertainment,” said Alex Cyrell, CEO, Evercast, LLC. “He enjoys broad respect across the entertainment industry and will be a valuable resource to our studio clients in implementing elegant, cost-effective workflow solutions,” commented Roger Barton, Co-Founder, Evercast, LLC.

“The rapid pace of production & postproduction and the increase in global collaboration, present some of the biggest challenges faced by content creators today. Evercast has developed a highly secure browser-based software without the requirement of dedicated expensive connectivity, that presents a user experience like being in the same room. The technology will enhance your lifestyle by reducing travel time for collaboration, enabling you to work anywhere in the world, be more focused and efficient and promote a better work/life balance.”, stated Cohen.

About Evercast, LLC

Evercast was founded in 2015 by a team of serial entrepreneurs. They saw the growing globalization of content creation and the challenges with current collaboration tools. Evercast is a browser-based platform that can livestream any production workflow in HD quality video and full spectrum audio with up to ten team members collaborating via video chat. Evercast currently has clients who are using the platform with teams spread across the globe. They rely on the platform’s enhanced security, ease of deployment and minimal latency to share feedback and make changes on-the-fly.

https://www.evercast.us