ENCO’s New enTranslate and Updated enCaption Solutions Win Coveted “Best of Show” Awards at NAB 2019

Southfield, MI,April 24,2019 – ENCO‘s launch of the new enTranslate automated, live translation system and upgrades to the enCaption4 automated captioning solution garnered the company two prestigious accolades at the 2019 NAB Show. enTranslate received Future’s Best of Show award presented by TV Technology, while the updated enCaption was similarly honored by Government Video.

The patented, software-defined enCaption4 solution provides automated closed and open captioning for live and pre-recorded content in near-real-time, enabling broadcasters and content producers to cost-effectively meet regulatory requirements and growing consumer demand. enCaption4 combines machine learning with a neural-network speech-to-text engine to deliver exceptional accuracy with extremely low latency. The newest enCaption 4 enhancements further improve its speech recognition precision and speed, while expanding the array of source integrations from which the system can learn new vocabulary and names. The new update also leverages AI to distinguish changes between people speaking even within a mixed audio feed.

enTranslate builds on enCaption’s powerful speech-to-text foundation with advanced translation powered by Veritone, making live and pre-recorded content understandable to non-native-speaking audiences by providing near-real-time translation for alternative-language closed captioning, in-venue subtitle displays and more. Blending artificial intelligence with sophisticated linguistics modelling to provide high-quality, context-aware translations, enTranslate offers broadcasters and live presenters an easy and affordable solution to automatically translate television programming, board meetings, legislative sessions, lectures, worship sermons and other content.

“enCaption4 already offered an unmatched combination of accuracy, performance and cost-efficiency, and our latest updates make it even more powerful,” said Ken Frommert, President of ENCO. “Meanwhile, enTranslate is a great example of how we are extending our proven core technologies and expertise to solve new problems and empower content creators and live presenters to reach new audiences. We are delighted that the TV Technology and Government Video judges have honored us with these awards.”

Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry and the target readership of each particular publication. TV Technology, the digital television authority, serves the broadcast, cable, production, post production, business and new media markets, while Government Video is a key resource for federal, military, state and local government media professionals.

“The Future Best of Show Awards at NAB are in their sixth year,” said Paul McLane, Future managing director, content. “The program focuses attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the industry’s top trade show. The list of 2019 winners and nominees shows where media technology businesses are headed.”

About ENCO

Founded in 1983, ENCO pioneered the use of computer-based, digital audio and program automation for radio station and TV studios. The company has since evolved its product line to cross all aspects of today’s automated broadcast and production workflows, including closed-captioning, visual radio, audio compliance, instant media playout, remote contribution, and cloud-based web streaming. Its two flagship systems, DAD and MOM, bring the industry’s best reliability, cost-efficiency and intuitive operation to automated radio and TV operations worldwide. ENCO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan USA and retains a global distribution network, plus a growing network of partnerships with complementary industry vendors. For more information, please visit: www.enco.com.