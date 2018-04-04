Dan Dugan Sound Design Debuts Model E-2A Automixer

Dan Dugan Sound Design Inc. (NAB Booth C6706) has announced the Model E-2A, an automatic microphone mixing controller with analog and ADAT I/O. The E-2A incorporates 28 channels of processing (12 balanced analog plus 16 ADAT) and supports all Dugan algorithms: Speech System™, Music System™ and Gain Limiting™. Channels may be grouped into three independent automixers. A six bus pre/post matrix mixer is also provided, with 56x6 capability. Four switched Ethernet ports are available for control. A bright OLED front panel enables setup directly from the device. The Model E-2A may be controlled remotely via the Dugan Control Panel for Java (included) or the Dugan Control Panel for iPad (sold separately); tactile remote control is available via the Dugan Model K Control Surface, also sold separately.

Dan Dugan Sound Design Model E-2A (Image credit: Dan Dugan Sound Design)

This model replaces the Dugan Model E-2, which has been Dugan’s top-of-the-line analog mixer for the past four years. All Dugan devices eliminate cueing errors, reduce feedback and ambient noise pickup, reduce comb filtering from adjacent mics, allow for smooth transitions between talkers and provide consistent system gain no matter how many mics are open. Systems with a large number of live microphones can be established via linking up to eight Dugan units; the Model E-2A may be linked with additional E-2A units as well as all other digital Dugans (legacy models D-2, D-3, E and E1 and current models E-1A, E-3A, Model M, Model N, Dugan-VN16 and Dugan-MY16).

About Dan Dugan Sound Design, Inc.:

Dan Dugan is the inventor of the automatic microphone mixer; Dan Dugan Sound Design is celebrating its 50 anniversary in 2018. Dugan technologies provide the best possible mix of live microphones, providing fast, transparent cross-fades without upcutting, choppy sound or shifts in background noise. Transitions between talkers are smooth and consistent no matter how many mics are open.

Dugan products are used in broadcast news panels, sports commentary, talk shows, corporate meetings, political debates, distance learning, live theater and other applications. In addition to manufacturing his own products and plug-in cards for other consoles, Dan Dugan licenses his technology to other manufacturers to build in to their products, including Yamaha, Sound Devices, Protech Audio, and Waves. www.dandugan.com