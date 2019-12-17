EditShare Opens Creative Production Channels for Digital Agency TeamWorks Media

Boston, MA – December 17, 2019 - EditShare a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, media management and intelligent storage solutions, today announced that leading digital agency TeamWorks Media has chosen EditShare workflow solutions as the production foundation for creating its highly engaging brand campaigns. TeamWork Media’s iconic client roster includes The Big Ten Conference, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Northwestern University as well as popular digital media property La Vida Baseball. EditShare’s workflow solutions create a connected workflow, making it easier to share content across the organization with embedded tools to collaborate on projects, streamlining the way producers, editors and copywriters evolve narratives for multiple platforms.



“Our clients have multi-generational audiences that want to be connected and the thread that connects are stories of culture and lifestyle. As a visual storyteller, we have to personalize the narrative and then deliver it on the platform of their choice. It’s a content journey that speaks directly to them and EditShare is the vehicle in which we accomplish this,” comments Tom Smithburg, Co-founder and EVP, TeamWorks Media. “Our projects can range from 15-second videos, to 15-minute shorts, to 4 hour-live shows that are cut-up in segments and distributed across a number of channels including traditional broadcast and social media. It’s critical to have the right visual storytelling platform to manage diverse story evolution. We found EditShare to be the platform that could manage the quantity and scale of what we need to deliver. It enables not only our ability to tell connected stories but allows our business to grow as we can better engage audiences and quickly create the content that meets their needs on the platform of their choice.”

To power their dynamic multimedia production efforts, TeamWorks Media implemented an EFS single-node platform, coupled with Flow media management and Ark long-term storage. The tiered storage environment with embedded media management enables the creative team to better manage multiple projects and support an increase in production requirements and resources on the fly.

EditShare Powers Creative Collaboration and Efficient Review and Approvals

The EFS file system is designed for media production with advanced NLE project sharing enabling video editors to work on projects and content simultaneously. Flow provides the governance layer across all projects and media with tools to automate the archiving and restoring of media. Simple-to-use indexing features let the team tag and store media for fast search and retrieval across production, nearline, tape-based and cloud storage pools. AirFlow, which is a core module of the Flow media management solution, provides a bridge for offsite productions, enabling remote staff to review, log, and exchange media from anywhere in the world.

Smithburg adds, “Like connecting our clients brand stories to their audience, EditShare connects us as a team so we can accomplish our goals. It allows us to stay on top of the most recent version of a project and deliver to broadcast and social media outlets the right version in the right format. With EditShare, we are highly organized and conscious of every aspect of the project and where it lives on the platform.”

Greg Lawler, Vice President of Sales Americas EditShare “TeamWorks Media deals daily with complex distribution requirements and a wide range of delivery requests from new media through to broadcast supporting multiple resolutions, different formats, and frame rates. The EFS and Flow media management foundation connects all key internal and external stakeholders, propelling editorial and creative collaboration. The EditShare workflow streamlines the entire production process, providing a foundation from which they can quickly scale their projects and business.”

For more information on EditShare EFS, Flow and other EditShare solutions, please visit www.editshare.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, sports and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include ingest and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management and an Emmy award-winning non-linear video editing application.

©2019 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

#####