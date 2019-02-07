EditShare Showcases IMF Innovation at HPA2019

Boston, MA — February 7, 2019 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage, QC and media management solutions, today announced that it will showcase its automated quality control solution, QScan and its IMF capabilities at the HPA Tech Retreat Innovation Zone from February 11-15, 2019 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in California.

Powered by the award-winning QUALES AQC engine, QScan employs a unique single-pass analysis process which can be applied at any point during the workflow, making it an ideal automated quality control solution for media professionals across production, post-production and distribution. QScan comes pre-loaded with AQC templates such as IMF testing and AS-11 presets. In addition to support for IMF packages, all QScan models carry compliance certification from the DPP and AMWA which includes support for PSE testing.

IMF for broadcast and online makes it possible to automate the content supply chain, eliminate the unnecessary creation of multiple versions, enable workflow efficiencies and reduce QC and archive storage requirements while maintaining the quality of the original asset. EditShare’s QScan facilitates modern IMF workflows, supporting multiple file formats for the master, different versions and edits, different resolutions and frame rates, aspect ratios, languages, and ultimately distribution to many destinations. It automatically detects the existence of the corresponding XML files (CPL, PKL, OPL, AssetMap, Volume Index) reading the contents and providing information about the structure of the entire IMF package (IMPs) to ensure compliance for delivery saving facilities an enormous amount of time while opening doors to new avenues of revenue.

To learn more about the business benefits of IMF read EditShare’s Howard Twine's paper on the Business Benefits of IMF, co-developed with the DPP at qscan.editshare.com/technical/imf-delivery

For more information on QScan, please visit qscan.editshare.com.

About EditShare

EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV and film industries. Our groundbreaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance EFS central shared storage, AQC, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks – the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

