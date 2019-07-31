DTC Broadcast to shine its AEON Lite in Hall 10 at IBC 2019

IBC 2019, 13-17 September, Hall 10 Stand C25: DTC Broadcast will feature its entire wireless AEON transmitter range, including the acclaimed AEON Lite transmitter and the PRORXD-AEON receiver, all at a new location during IBC 2019 in Amsterdam from 13–17 September.



DTC Broadcast has relocated to Hall 10 this year to ensure the highest visibility for its AEON transmitter range as well as the latest developments for other new DTC Broadcast products.



According to DTC Vice President, Broadcast Sales, JP Delport, “A few years ago the SNG market was core business for us, but bonded SIM technology has changed the game for newsgathering. However there has been growth in OB and live event production, so overall we have seen an increased requirement for our technology and our move to Hall 10 reflects the shift in our customer base.”



DTC’s AEON Lite is the lightest and smallest HEVC 4K transmitter currently on the market and is highly regarded for exceptional RF and picture performance. Designed to offer future-proof connectivity, the unit supports quad 3G-SDI video inputs which enable the user to transmit up to four simultaneous HD signals over a single RF channel.



AEON Lite will be demonstrated with the PRORXD-AEON, an integrated eight-way diversity 4K receiver/decoder that includes maximum ratio combining across all eight RF inputs.



DTC will also feature its industry-leading IP Mesh technology. Multiple RF nodes serve as both transmitters and receivers and are combined into a wireless ad-hoc IP network – DTC’s fluid, self-forming, self-healing mesh. Unlike other wireless options, Mesh constantly readjusts itself as nodes move, working out which are in range to determine the best route to send data between them. With genuine non-line-of-sight coverage, superb penetration, and wide bandwidth in difficult environments, the system is truly mobile. It supplies a network with extended range – one which will deliver in environments too tough for other radio solutions to cope with.



Finally, yet important to professionals in the video assist market, is the introduction of DTC’s CineVue, which combines DTC’s Nano HD camera-back transmitter with a purpose-built handheld visual receiver. The CineVue system takes an HD-SDI video feed from a film camera; encodes the signal to a low bitrate; modulates that signal on an RF spectrum; and transmits it to the handheld monitor to provide high-quality visibility of what is taking place on a shoot in real-time, including highly valuable metadata such as colour lookup tables, lens data, and time stamps.



About DTC Domo Broadcast - Broadcasting without boundaries



DTC Broadcast (Domo Tactical Communications) is at the forefront of wireless broadcast communication technologies. DTC has developed its cutting edge technologies for the broadcast market providing real technical and operational benefits that empower users to broadcast without boundaries.



A world-class supplier of wireless links globally and a leader in the MPEG4 wireless technology revolution, DTC offers high-quality, DVB-T low-delay broadcast transmitter/receiver systems and IP solutions designed specifically for electronic news gathering, outside broadcast, satellite newsgathering, motor and extreme sports coverage, portable field monitoring and video assist applications.



Backed by more than 50 years' experience in the military and surveillance market, DTC’s broadcast portfolio benefits from the ultra-high build quality and ruggedness these markets require.



For more information www.domobroadcast.tv



