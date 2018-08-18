DTC Broadcast Nano turns up the HEAT in Miami

From left to right:Newlin Warden, Broadcast Technologies & Services - JP Delport, DTC VP Sales - Ed Filomia, Sr. Director, Broadcast Services, The HEAT Group, The Miami HEAT and American Airlines Arena – Juan Navarro, DTC CEO - David Vickery, Director, Broadcast Services - Blake Engman, Manager, Broadcast Services

Whiteley, Hampshire, UK, 16 August 2018 - The NBA’s Miami HEAT has bought two of DTC’s Broadcast Nano transmitters and a PRORXD 8-Way Diversity RF receive system with camera control to help enhance fan engagement and experience opportunities for HEAT home games at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.



Ed Filomia, Senior Director of Broadcast Services for the Miami HEAT and recent inductee into the Information Display & Entertainment (IDEA) Hall of Fame, said, “To maintain our tradition of creative storytelling with broadcast technology for sports and entertainment, we knew we needed more capabilities than we had.



“We wanted to grow our wireless capabilities and DTC’s Diversity receiver enables us to grow modularly. In addition, with the exceptional RF performance and picture quality of the Broadcast Nano and its paint control system, we knew it was what we needed to expand and improve our ability to shoot and edit team content in new and exciting ways for image branding and game broadcasts for the HEAT within the arena.”



The Broadcast Nano transmitter evolved from DTC’s original, acclaimed Nano HD transmitter and now incorporates an integral control panel; solid, broadcast-standard connections; and cooling that provides outstanding thermal control. These features will enable HEATV, the team’s internal production department, to capture stunning high definition images with ultra-low latency from the heart of the action in ways that were not previously possible.



DTC’s PRORXD 8-Way Diversity RF receive system is a multi-way diversity COFDM receiver that achieves less than two frames delay. Importantly, its eight-way maximum ratio combining of RF inputs ensures video is recovered free from distortion.



DTC CEO Juan Navarro added, “The Broadcast Nano’s small size, ultra-low power, and feature-rich build make it ideal for live sports. Moreover, the Diversity receiver gives HEATV far more range. They can transmit uninterrupted Broadcast Nano shots from anywhere inside or outside the arena to a single receive point. It’s also important to note that the HEAT package includes a straight-line upgrade path to 4K."



Features of the Broadcast Nano include high profile H.264 SD and HD encoding; the ability to handle video formats up to 1080p60 and optional 4:2:2 chroma sampling; balanced stereo audio input with switchable phantom power; industry standard DVB-T modulation for interoperability with existing systems; DTC UMVL modulation for enhanced high frequency/high speed performance; and control via USB or Bluetooth with an integrated OLED display.



DTC Domo Broadcast VP Sales JP Delport said, “We’re very grateful to our reseller Newlin Warden of Broadcast Technology and Services who helped to coordinate the sale and will organise delivery and aftercare before the 2018-19 NBA season gets underway. It will be very interesting to see what new ideas Ed Filomia’s production team will come up with to use Broadcast Nano to excite and immerse HEAT fans this season."





