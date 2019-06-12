DPA Microphones Unveils 4097 Choir Mic at InfoComm 2019

ALLEROD, DENMARK, JUNE 12, 2019 – DPA Microphones is previewing a new addition to its microphone lineup, the 4097 CORE Supercardioid Choir Microphone at InfoComm 2019 (Booth 6861). Ideal for house of worship and choir applications, the 4097 provides the same sonic qualities as the brand’s d:vote CORE 4099 Instrument Microphone but was designed specifically to capture dynamic choir sound, with both wireless or wired configurations.

The new 4097 Choir Mic also features DPA’s famous flat off-axis supercardioid pattern and, like all DPA microphones, has been designed to be one of the most natural-sounding solutions available. As a result, the microphone has a very high-gain-before-feedback, and due to the off-axis characteristic that DPA is renowned for, it makes the entire choir sound natural – not just on axis – but from all angles. This makes using multiple mics on the choir easy for the sound engineer as he can easily mix the various parts of the choir and blend it all together without having to fight the artifacts created from uneven mic pattern pick-up.

“We are excited to introduce our newest microphone solution to industry professionals at InfoComm this year,” says René Mørch, product manager, DPA Microphones. “We put a great deal of time into designing a sleek choir microphone that is smaller than other mics of its kind, and has a light and elegant look at the same time. With the same sonic character as all other DPA mics, the 4097 Choir Microphone meets the high standards that users have come to expect from DPA.”

Configured with a MicroDot connector and a DPA adapter for wired or wireless, the 4097 allows the user to go wireless, which allows for great flexibility on stage when there are multiple uses of the same space. When it is time for the choir to take the stage, simply place the 4097s in the assigned spots and it is ready to go!

Featuring the CORE by DPA amplifier technology a clear sound is achieved as it lowers the distortion and expands the dynamic range. Furthermore, the 4097 includes three shock mounts to secure that rumble caused by movement on the stage, is damped effectively, and at a level that is not seen before in these kind of mics.

