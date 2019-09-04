Dish TV India Partners With Broadpeak for Its OTT Service, WATCHO

Visit Broadpeak® at IBC2019, Stand 5.B78

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France — Sept. 4, 2019 — Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Dish TV India, the world's largest single-country direct-to-home (DTH) operator, has deployed Broadpeak's solutions for its OTT service, Watcho. Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery mediator and BkS350 origin and packaging server enable Watcho to deliver 100+ channels and thousands of hours of library content, including live, on-demand, time-shift TV, and catch-up TV, to Android and iOS mobile devices, guaranteeing a high quality of experience (QoE) for end users and increased scalability for the operator. HB LLP served as the system integrator on the project, ensuring a smooth deployment.

"We knew that if we wanted to deliver on-the-go, snackable content on connected devices, the quality of experience had to match that of our traditional DTH service," said V. K Gupta, CTO, Dish TV India. "Broadpeak's OTT delivery solutions are pre-integrated with key ecosystem vendors, enabling us to launch Watcho quickly and seamlessly. Thanks to the scalable nature of Broadpeak's server and CDN manager, we can deliver high-quality content to more than 23.9 million existing subscribers and reach new customers too."

Dish TV India is using Broadpeak's BkS350 origin and packaging server to record linear services in one format and dynamically package the content into HLS and DASH formats for time-shifted TV services via the cloud. The BkS350 is flexible and scalable, allowing Dish TV India to use a combination of internal (e.g., RAM, SAS, and SSD) and NAS storage for cost optimization and enhanced performance. Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery mediator continuously monitors the popularity of content based on usage patterns, automatically pushing popular content to the edge servers while long-tail content remains in the larger central library to reduce Dish TV India's storage costs.

"Having an OTT offering is a must for operators looking to drive business growth, and Watcho will help Dish TV engage with its existing DTH subscribers more effectively, and pull in new subscribers," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "At Broadpeak we have established a strong ecosystem with trusted partners, taking the guesswork and complexity out of launching OTT services. Not only are our CDN solutions for video streaming efficient and cost-saving, they also guarantee exceptional quality experiences on any screen."

