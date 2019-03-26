Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ 6.0 Sets the Standard for Broadcast Monitoring, Content Analysis, and Compliance Assurance

FREMONT, Calif. — March 26, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge compliance monitoring and metadata generation services, today announced the launch of MonitorIQ. 6.0, a comprehensive broadcast-monitoring solution. With services including signal and loudness monitoring, air-check logging, competitive analysis, and content repurposing, MonitorIQ makes it easy for broadcasters to record, store, and repurpose broadcast content and comply with global regulations.

"Today's broadcasters are expected to meet regulatory, compliance, and licensing requirements for closed captioning, decency, and loudness monitoring. At the same time, content producers are on the lookout for efficient ways to review content, ad performance, and placement, which can help them determine effective brand performance, quickly assess competition, and improve and adjust programming," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Digital Nirvana.

Linux-based for maximum security and reliability, MonitorIQ automatically records and monitors linear and/or OTT streams and alerts for loss of video, audio, or closed captions. Some of its features include live streaming and recording, SmartSearch, SmartAlerts, and frame-accurate cut clip editing with an option for variable-speed playback. The new UI provides an improved user experience and features a built-in HTML5 player that eliminates the need to install Flash or ActiveX.

MonitorIQ can record inputs from multiple sources, including but not limited to ATSC, SD/HD-SDI, ASI for MPEG-TS, NTSC, and IPTV (TSoIP SPTS and MPTS) for both audio and video streams. It can also handle radio channels (radio recorder plug-in required) and audio streams (AnyStream audio plug-in required). In addition to linear channels, the system can record OTT video in full-resolution HD and SD, and the stream can be monitored over the cloud.

MonitorIQ supports output formats such as HLS, Flash, MPEG-1/2, MPEG-4, XDCAM, and H.264, making it easy for broadcasters to repurpose content for websites, portable media players, and mobile devices.

MonitorIQ can be seamlessly integrated with the Media Services Portal, Digital Nirvana's comprehensive, one-stop suite of closed captioning and metadata enhancement solutions for immediate logging and feedback of content quality and compliance. The integration opens up a new world of AI possibilities including automatic closed caption generation, closed caption quality check, and a video intelligence engine to detect ads, logos, objects, and faces.

More information about Digital Nirvana and its products and services is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

