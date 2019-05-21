DigiBox at Media Production Show 2019

Stand 314, Media Production Show, Olympia London, 11-12 June 2019— DigiBox, one of the leading UK distributors of market-leading technologies for the broadcast, video, and pro-AV industries will exhibit on Stand 314 at Media Production Show 2019 at Olympia London from 11-12 June.

DigiBox will feature products and solutions from its partners Adder, with its multi-award winning ADDERLink™ INFINITY Series; AJA, with additions to its Ki Pro, OpenGear, and IP Mini-Converter families; Avid will feature its all-new Media Composer; BirdDog is bringing its new PTZ camera, the P200; Haivision will be on hand with its new Makito X4 low latency 4K encoder; and Loupedeck will feature Loupedeck+ editing and colour grading in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Also on hand will be Gefen HDMI matrixes, switches, and splitters; LMP USB-C cables, adapters, and docks for Mac; SNS storage systems; and the Wowza ClearCaster.

DigiBox Group Commercial Director Jayson Chase said, “The Media Production Show provides us with a key opportunity to showcase the benefits offered by our valued partners’ and their products and services.”

The DigiBox technical sales and engineering teams combine decades of content distribution, digital conversion, and systems integration experience to address the challenges of broadcast, post-production, and professional AV markets. Their expertise also extends to corporate, education, house of worship, transport, medical, security, and rental market applications.

In addition to showcasing those it represents, DigiBox will seek to establish new partnerships to address its increasingly broad range of customer requirements.



