Denver Broncos Production Team Select Sony Cameras

Denver Broncos Football Club needed additional cameras that would be worthy of the new sets designed and fabricated by Creative Dimension. In addition to broadcast, the content would be used by the digital media team for online distribution.

After extensive demos during NAB, the decision was made to select Sony HXC-FB80 studio cameras. The four Sony HXC-FB80 cameras are used inside the new studio at the Bronco broadcast facility in Englewood, CO for a variety of productions, including: Broncos Connected and Orange & Blue Daily. The new shows debuted last summer and air on the MyNetworkTV-affiliate station, KTVD-Channel 20, owned by Tegna.

“Without a doubt, the two most important factors for us in terms of camera selection for our new studio were image quality and price point,” said Austin Brink, Manager of Broadcast Productions, Denver Broncos Football Club. “The FB80’s capture full HD picture quality. Even in low light, we capture a ton of detail with little to no noise. We’re confident what our broadcast and online viewers see is the very best HD picture possible.”

HXC-FB80 cameras are equipped with three 2/3-inch Exmor CMOS sensors. The camera head can output 3G-SDI signals in a range of formats, including 1080. It can also support 1080/23.92PsF, 25PsF and 29.97PsF. This range of output formats provides the Bronco production team with greater flexibility now and for the future.

With LED lighting and a large video wall in the studio, the ability to digitally shade and color the Sony HXC-FB80 was also critical. Dual optical filter wheels for neutral density and color correction can be controlled from a remote-control panel, master setup unit or directly from the camera head. Gamma functions let users fine-tune tonal values and control contrast and detail. The optical low pass filter reduces any moiré patterning that appears in front of the Bronco’s 3’x3’ video wall.

“These cameras have been very dependable and are extremely quick to turn on and easy to operate,” explained Brink. “We’ve had zero issues from a performance standpoint. Our camera operators have been very happy with their ease of use, and our viewers notice the sharp images and beautiful skin tones. This camera selection has made a world of difference in the visual presentation of our shows.”