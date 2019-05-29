Densitron Expands its Display Range with Open and Closed Frame Versatile Displays

Kent, UK, 29 May 2019 – Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and global leader in display, monitor and embedded computing solutions, is launching a new series of open and closed frame TFT displays with touchscreens, offering equipment manufacturers extreme flexibility and opportunities for customisation.

The new range comprises of a 13.3” and a 21.5” display, which have been developed in response to demand from the broadcast industry, in particular from those manufacturing mixing desks. The 13.3” display has been designed specifically to be integrated perfectly into a smaller 8-fader desk.

Broadcasters typically use half a standard display top of a mixing desk, which can spoil a sleek line, especially as the mechanics tend to be bulky. Densitron’s new displays have been introduced as part of the company’s complete ecosystem. They ensure a more streamlined appearance, giving designers the scope to customise; for example, because of the wide viewing angles enabled by integrated IPS technology, the display can be rotatable or can be put on the end of a pole for easier viewing by the operators. While screens can be setup prior to a broadcast, the displays are the ideal HMI with multi-touch capabilities which allow operators to easily update information on the display and manipulate sequencing. The 21.5” model also provides a half 4K monitor resolution (3840 x 1080) for extra-sharp detail on graphs and tables.

“We’ve spent the last 18 months assessing the needs of the sector before introducing these new sizes of open and closed frame displays to our portfolio,” says Bazile Peter, global product manager at Densitron.

He continues, “For instance, space is a major constraint throughout the broadcast industry and so it’s evident there’s a growing market for space saving TFTs, especially where the screen may be smaller, but the quality of resolution is higher. However, one of the major attractions of this size of display is that it gives product designers more scope to create something different – more stylish and compact. We are confident that we are fulfilling a useful requirement by introducing these new sizes.”

The entire range will also be available as standard for a variety of applications. It comprises:

13.3” Display

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Viewing angle: 178-degrees

Contrast ratio: 800:1

21.5” Display

Resolution: 3840 x 1080

Viewing angle: 178-degrees

Contrast ratio: 1000:1

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch based HMI (Human Machine Interface) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

