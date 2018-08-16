New Dalet OnePlay Transforms Automated Studio Production

Paris, France – August 16, 2018 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced Dalet OnePlay, a new-generation studio automation solution designed to modernize live productions, increase audience engagement and open up new revenue opportunities while optimizing operational costs and reliability. Dalet OnePlay leverages the Dalet Galaxy five MAM, NRCS and workflow orchestration capabilities to enable more efficient and collaborative productions, as well as a more effective synchronized multi-platform distribution.

“News and sports content producers are constantly challenged to deliver more content to more platforms in a shorter time, with the same resources, while ensuring consistency across delivery devices,” comments Raul Alba, Dalet product line manager. “To succeed, they need reliable, highly efficient and flexible show production workflows. Dalet OnePlay helps meet those complex requirements while building a multi-platform experience around the show that will increase the engagement with your audience. A component of the Dalet Galaxy five platform, Dalet OnePlay leverages advanced data models and Dalet Workflow Engine-driven operations to sync distribution of specific content across many outlets.” Dalet OnePlay benefits any show production, from newscasts to sports magazines, as well as live and live-to-tape studio shows.

Modern UI, Better Collaboration and Workflow Orchestration

Dalet OnePlay’s modern and efficient web-based UI, which runs both on desktop and tablet, offers an intuitive experience to control all core production device types, including video switchers and servers, cameras, audio mixing consoles, graphics, lighting, routers and more. “The innovative UI enables a unique mix of automated and manual workflows,” adds Alba. “Each editorial story is displayed in the form of a timeline that presents timed events that can run fully automated. In addition, users can add events to stories without timing information. These events can be controlled manually for playout and Dalet OnePlay will keep the log information about the manual operation for future use. This type of flexibility is useful for journalists or other staff who want to automate part of the workflow but allow the playout operator to manually control playout of specific events.”

Further, Dalet OnePlay leverages the agile Dalet Galaxy five News Production and Workflow Orchestration capabilities to enable custom live production workflows with unrivaled operational flexibility that goes beyond traditional studio production. The unified solution gives way to collaboration between show preparation and production teams.



“While Dalet OnePlay is designed as a single operator tool that minimizes the resources needed for managing live studio productions, the core platform agility of Dalet Galaxy five propels a ‘friction free’ collaborative workflow where workgroups can interact with the studio operation team to craft and perfect the show even as it airs,” states Alba. “This is especially important for audiences of live news and sports, where the story narrative is evolving and timely, detailed information spanning multiple screens is fast becoming a vital means of audience engagement.”

Last but maybe one of the most important aspects is the native interactivity between Dalet OnePlay and the Dalet Workflow Engine. “This is a very unique and powerful point of the value proposition,” adds Alba. “It enables producers and editorial teams to associate rule-based automated processes as a macro or secondary-event of the show. This means they can schedule and automate social media posts or any custom distribution workflow, with any element of the library, in synchronization with the show. For instance, a post teasing audiences on social media before a guest comes in, or a trailer with the best actions of the last games before a sport magazine starts. The options are limitless and will really redefine how audiences can be engaged on many devices before, during and after your show!”



About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

