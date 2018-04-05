Dalet Introduces Dalet Galaxy five at NAB 2018

Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced that it will unveil Dalet Galaxy five at NAB 2018. The new version of the award-winning media asset management and workflow orchestration platform brings a number of important functional enhancements and three major technology innovations that augment media operations and enable new forward-thinking business models. The first enables broadcasters and media organizations to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the workflow, the second leverages hybrid infrastructures with on-premises and Cloud deployments, the third puts social media at the core of the operations.

“Dalet Galaxy five converges new media frameworks and leading-edge technology that enable true business and operational transformation,” states Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing, Dalet. “At NAB, we will show how this new version delivers more value with practical applications of new AI integrations, hybrid operationsandsocial media workflows, along with the many enhancements across editing, show automation, multiplatform production, workflow orchestration and collaboration.”

NAB 2018 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about the following Dalet Galaxy five feature highlights:

Artificial Intelligence Framework

The new Dalet Galaxy five AI framework connects, orchestrates and fine-tunes purpose-driven combinations of AI models, enabling media organizations to build intelligent workflows that assist users with recommendations, facilitate collaboration with smart matching, and use predictive analytics for better provisioning and automated decision-making. Elnecave elaborates on the key aspects of the new framework, “For media operations to get full business value from AI, it requires the right method and the appropriate platform. The new AI framework is designed to orchestrate combinations of cognitive services, fine-tune the models, version the data sets, align them with customers’ taxonomies, and eventually surface the results at various levels of the Dalet application stack to provide actionable insights and real business value to the users and to the organization.”

Dalet Content Discovery, the first application to leverage this new AI framework, will be showcased at NAB 2018. The new module uses data generated by cognitive services, combined with existing metadata, to build smart content recommendations for editorial and creative teams. Deployed as part of the Dalet Unified News Operations and Sports Production solution, Dalet Content Discovery leverages automatic content tagging, topic extraction and key phrase searches, orchestrating a combination of Auto Indexing and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology.

Social Media Framework

The Dalet Social Media framework enables newsrooms to treat social media as an integrated part of their overall news operation. Journalists can harvest, analyze, produce and deliver fast-paced news on social media platforms alongside traditional outlets. The story-centric workflow offers familiar indicators such as number of views, likes, shares, as well as audience comments and threads. Visual engagement data lets journalists know how their posts are performing with their audience and discover new angles audiences are expecting. With analytical tools and dynamic content at their fingertips, journalists can quickly evolve posts into deeper stories or segue into a new angle. New capabilities include social media popularity indicators, Twitter harvester, scheduling and approval of social posts, expanded emoji library, contextual graphics and subtitles.

Hybrid Workflows and Operations

Dalet Galaxy five introduces new integrations with AWS infrastructure services, enabling hybrid scalable architectures that help minimize content handling costs and introduce more mobility in the user experience while enhancing the security of content. Elnecave elaborates, “Dalet is offering a tight and seamless integration with AWS. Two examples, which will be shown on the stand, are the auto-scalability capability to save on infrastructure costs and the native support of S3 and Glacier. The latter provides a seamless user experience; for instance, content served to our web-based and mobile app clients Dalet WebSpace and Dalet On-the-Go respectively can be hosted on and streamed directly from S3.” The new hybrid capabilities will be illustrated at NAB 2018 with four distinct Dalet Galaxy five workflows – Archive in the Cloud, External Content Review, Multi-Site Federation & Content Sharing, and Disaster Recovery.

Enhanced Workflow Orchestration

The new version of the Dalet Workflow Engine included in Dalet Galaxy five offers enhanced task management, high availability and new API services that simplify the integration with third-party systems. Recently added capabilities shown at NAB 2018 include top-down view of group tasks and shared task lists as well as task time tracking and data aggregation for reporting and analysis.

Component-Based Workflows Power Multiplatform Productions

Dalet Galaxy five disintermediates the media supply chain, allowing users to produce, manage and distribute content at the component level, a much more efficient and flexible way to facilitate complex and mass content volume workflows such as multiplatform news production and international programs preparation, localization and versioning. Elnecave explains, “In a traditional workflow you need to re-render your entire project several times throughout its lifecycle including every version you need to distribute. The Dalet Galaxy five data model and toolset allow comprehensive component-based workflows. A much more flexible approach that de-duplicates media and offers significant savings on production time and delivery, both critical for managing complex international versioning workflows.”

The model is particularly adapted to new families of standards such as the Interoperable Mastering Format or IMF. Dalet Galaxy five features a comprehensive set of tools within Dalet Webspace to manage end-to-end component-based IMF workflows from acquisition to production, versioning, packaging and distribution. This includes receiving IMF packages, referencing IMF assets in a central repository, leveraging IMF metadata, both technical and editorial, to search on all assets and data; generating proxies for preview of track files and CPLs in Dalet WebSpace; visualizing assets relationships (track files and CPLs, CPLs and OPLs), automating the creation of new versions, connecting CPLs using EIDR (Entertainment Identifier Registry) and ISAN (International Standard Audiovisual Number) ids.

Enhanced Collaboration

Beyond media management, Dalet Galaxy five is a full communication and collaboration platform for connected teams. New collaboration enhancements include Media Bins that provide the ultimate in media sharing flexibility; Dalet On-the-Go brings programs management tools to your phone and tablet; the updated Dalet Chat capabilities allow users to work by thread and embed assets such as graphics, audio and video files to provide a more comprehensive communication stream.

Comprehensive Editing Experience

Dalet Galaxy five offers a more comprehensive and collaborative editing experience to fit any workflow and editor's needs. Dalet Webspace features a story-boarder for cut editing anywhere; the Dalet OneCut built-in desktop editor gets richer with more editing tracks, new transitions and effects; the Dalet Xtend integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC expands to support Adobe Projects as well as the Dalet CG-on-the-Timeline model.

Enhanced Show Automation

Expanding production control automation capabilities, Dalet Galaxy five offers a new version of Dalet On-Air, featuring new automation events macros for control of studio devices such as lighting, audio and camera position but also deep integration of these automation events with the full orchestration layer of the platform.

Business Intelligence

The new version of the Dalet Report Center features new set of data extractions and data model that supports analysis and reporting on a new set of business indicators. At NAB 2018, Dalet will illustrate this with some first business reports focused on a typical news operation and its contents.

Learn More About Dalet Galaxy five at Dalet Pulse

Join 250+ media and technology executives at Dalet Pulse to discover latest innovations from Dalet and technology partners. Dalet Pulse will take place on April 8th at the SLS Hotel in Las Vegas. To register, please visit: http://createsend.com/t/r-8CC34E99D2F084F42540EF23F30FEDED.

Dalet Press Briefings at NAB Show 2018

