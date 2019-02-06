CUTTING EDGE AND ALT SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE MERGER

San Francisco, CA — Cutting Edge, a leading file-based media systems integrator, and ALT Systems, Hollywood’s premiere media and entertainment solutions provider, jointly announced today that the two companies have merged to form a dynamic new organization dedicated to driving technical innovation and delivering world-class service to content creators nationwide. The merger includes plans to expand staff and open a new sales and systems integration facility in Burbank, California.

“Cutting Edge and ALT Systems are a perfect match,” commented Cutting Edge CEO Brian Botel, who will assume the title of Vice-President of Business Development. “I can’t think of a better fit for our dedication to customer success than to join forces with ALT Systems, Hollywood’s premiere media and entertainment solutions provider. We’re thrilled to build upon the rich legacy of technical innovation and customer service for which both Cutting Edge and ALT Systems are widely known.”

“ALT Systems and Cutting Edge are a powerful combination,” said ALT Systems CEO and Owner Jon Guess. “Brian has built a file-based media system integration powerhouse. Cutting Edge’s dedication to its customers is renowned across the media, broadcast, sports, and corporate media markets. ALT Systems’ expertise providing solutions for compositing, editing, dailies, color correction, data storage, networking, rendering, archiving, and large format film recording represents a natural fit to grow both organization’s value to the industries we serve.”

“Simply put, we’re better together!” commented Cutting Edge co-founder Sig Knapstad, who will serve as Chief Technology Officer for the merged companies. “The explosive growth of media in everyday life, breakthroughs in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, and a renewed emphasis on remote collaboration underscore why content creators need a trusted advisor. Today’s merger means we are that technology partner – for both today and tomorrow.”

The combined company will be privately held, with each division operating under its existing brand and maintaining respective headquarters in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Both companies will consolidate their Southern California operations at a new Systems Integration Center of Excellence in Burbank. The facility will include staff offices and a technology demonstration center. ALT Systems’ current facility will be upgraded with a state-of-the-art system lab where customer systems will be integrated and tested prior to delivery.

Cutting Edge’s success story parallels that of its Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area customers, including Intel, Sony and major film and animation companies, as well as the San Francisco Giants, 49ers and Golden State Warriors. In addition, Cutting Edge provides editorial and asset management systems for media and entertainment customers, as well as mixing and sound design solutions for audio industry pioneers such as Skywalker Sound and Dolby Laboratories.

ALT Systems is a full-service systems integrator serving the compositing, editing, dailies, color correction, data storage, networking, rendering, archiving, and large format film recording solutions for customers including CBS, Deluxe, Disney. Warner Brothers, MGM, and Technicolor. Founded in 1995, ALT Systems represents Autodesk’s line of Creative Finishing products, is the exclusive distributor of Academy and Emmy Award-winning Colorfront products in the Americas, and provides high end post-production solutions tailored to individual customer requirements.

“The synergies of this merger are clear,” commented Botel. “Customers now have access to a much wider range of solutions from the same trusted advisor they’ve come to rely upon throughout the years.” As ALT Systems’ Guess added, “this merger means we now offer solutions that span the entire production lifecycle… from camera to screen, and everywhere in between. It truly is an exciting day for the customers we serve, the manufacturers we represent, and our new colleagues.”