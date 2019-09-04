CUESCRIPT TO DEBUT SMPTE 2110 IP CONNECTIVITY MONITOR AT IBC2019

CueScript, the leading developer of professional prompting solutions, will bring the industry’s first patent-pending SMPTE 2110-enabled prompting monitor, the CSMV2, to Europe for the first time at IBC2019 on Stand 12.F41.

Broadcasters and system integrators looking at all-SMPTE IP installations no longer have to rely on SDI-SMPTE gateway converters, thus allowing the CSMV2 a seamless interconnection with 10GigaBit fibre IP switches. This allows both the prompt and talent monitor to be fed from a single 10GB fibre cable, even when the talent monitor is an existing SDI-only display.

While SMPTE IP video will inevitably become a standard over the next few years, CSMV2 has not sacrificed any existing connectivity; it continues to support HD-SDI, HDMI and composite video, so customers can continue to use existing equipment while being ready to make the transition at their own pace.

For customers that want IP flexibility but do not have a 10GB IP-based video switch, the CSMV2 also includes CueScript’s innovative IP connectivity, now referred to as CueTALK, which provides seamless operation through standard CAT5/6 IT infrastructure.

CueScript will also present a technology demonstration of the SMPTE 2110 IP-enabled CueB, the company’s software interface device which produces the scrolling script video signal.

Broadcasters can also use the system’s IP capabilities to send prompting scripts from central facilities to regional offices.

In addition to the 2110 capabilities, the new monitor features additional prompting functionality, reduced weight and longer product service life. It uses around 35% less power than the previous model, while maintaining high brightness and full processing power.

A new integrated single menu controls all the features of the monitor including picture settings and the teleprompt-specific features. IP-based remote control and remote configuration come as standard and provides the ability to set every feature of the monitor remotely.

The recently launched CueiT prompting software for IOS,which further widens the accessibility of the system to Mac-based organisations, will be demonstrated alongside the CSMV2 at Stand 12.F41.

Additionally, CueScript is once again supporting IBC TV News by providing CueiT News linked to Ross Inception. CueScript’s CSM15” high brightness prompter displays will be used within the studio setup for the live streaming of broadcasts. CueScript supply a complete managed service for the IBC, including operators and technicians on hand. CueScript’s flagship prompting solution will also be utilised at the prestigious IBC Innovation Awards on the Sunday evening and for the various keynote speeches when required.

For more information about CueScript, please visit: www.cuescript.tv

- ENDS -