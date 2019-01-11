CP Communications Develops New Technology Partnership with Simplylive

New York, NY,January 11,2019 — CP Communications, a leader in innovative solutions and services for live event productions,announces a new partnership with Simplylive, a specialist in automated live production, streaming and recording solutions. The announcement coincides with the official launch of CP Communications’ Red House Streaming business unit, which specializes in IP-based acquisition, production and distribution solutions and services for content creators.

Simplylive’s ViBox all-in-one production technology will power video switching, graphics, instant replay, audio mixing and more for Red House Streaming’s ProductionSTREAM system. ProductionSTREAM, one of three Red House Streaming self-serve systems for small to mid-sized productions, is a compact studio-in-a-box solution for multi-camera content creation.

ProductionSTREAM will support up to 12 video sources with software-based switching, and cleanly integrate with Red House Streaming’sMobile Viewpoint solutions for IP and bonded cellular networking and distribution. The complete solution provides content creators with anintuitive, touchscreen-driven platform that will help customers focus on storytelling over technical operation, according to Ken Dillard, Vice President of North American Sales, Red House Streaming.

“Our partnership with Simplylive will provide content creators with an affordable yet high-end solution for IP-based live productions,” said Dillard. “Simplylive’s flexible and intuitive touchscreen technology will provide content creators with all the necessary tools to create professional multi-camera content in a portable package, with great simplicity and exceptional quality.”

Gregory Macchia, VP Sales and Operations, Americas for Simplylive, notes that the partnership solves a growing problem for content creators tasked with filling multiple distribution platforms on limited budgets.

“The broadcast and production industry is hungry for more content, but the budgets are getting smaller and more difficult to justify,” said Macchia. “The Red House Streaming and Simplylive partnership offers a professional solution to create high-level productions while limiting operational costs. Our affordable and flexible approach will help users establish new production models to serve diverse audiencesizes and new revenue streams across many delivery platforms.”

ProductionSTREAM will be available to rent or purchase, and can be coupled with live content acquisition and streaming services from CP Communications and Red House Streaming as required. CP Communications specializes in live RF services for major broadcasters, sports leagues and teams, and event and production companies, while RedHouse Streaming offers the same services for IP and bonded cellular applications. Red House Streaming will also act as a distribution arm for Simplylive and sell ViBox systems separate from ProductionSTREAM.

“CP Communications’ years of experience with the most demanding productions establishes a foundation for Red House Streaming to support multi-camera productions with simple, complete and easy to use packages,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO, CP Communications. “We see tremendous value and opportunity for our customers working in the wide-ranging sports and live event market, among other live production verticals.”

Along with ProductionSTREAM, Red House Streaming will offer CamSTREAM for single-camera productions; and Multi-CamSTREAM for live production that need to deliver one to four feeds to production facilities as discreet, individual streams.

AboutCP Communications

For more than three decades, CP Communications has provided high-quality, cost-effective live event production solutions to major broadcasters, sports leagues and teams, and event and production companies. Our solutions include access to experienced professionals, state of the art equipment, and innovative technologies and techniques for wireless audio & video content acquisition, transport and delivery. Our culture of innovation, coupled with the highest quality assurance standards and passion for customer service, promote collaboration with our clients to determine the best custom solution for each live event, whether it’s the U.S. Open, Super Bowl, World Series, Kentucky Derby, Tony Awards, or a political convention, corporate conference, fashion show, parade or marathon. CP Communications offers six HDRF Mobile Production trucks, two ENG Vans, five motorcycles, and a full-service machine shop, and offers a custom design for each event from box rentals through to turnkey production solutions.