Countryman Associates Debuts H7 Headset Microphone

Countryman H7 Headset Microphone

Menlo Park, CA – June 2018… Countryman Associates, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of miniature microphones and direct boxes, is pleased to introduce the H7 Headset Microphone. Featuring wide dynamic range and a precision cardioid pattern that effectively shuts out surrounding noise, the H7 is a comfortable yet rugged microphone that makes an exceptional choice for location sound, theatrical, and presentation applications among its many possible uses.

Sound quality is the first and foremost consideration with any high-performance microphone and, in this regard, the new H7 excels. The H7 boasts extended dynamic range and a carefully crafted, precision cardioid pattern that remains consistent across the audio frequency range, ensuring uncolored on- and off-axis response and broad reduction of feedback and surrounding noise. Equally important, the microphone’s ultra slim side-address capsule sheds sweat and moisture while maintaining a low profile. The result is reliable performance and easy placement—enabling performers, broadcast professionals, and presenters to achieve clear, natural sound quality that is free from ambient sound sources.

Because of the petite, lightweight nature of a headset microphone, Countryman engineers paid special attention to making the H7 Headset Microphone robust and rugged to withstand the challenges of location sound use and theatrical environments. From the cable to the connector to the capsule, the H7 is Countryman’s strongest, most water-resistant, and most resilient directional microphone yet. Equally important, the H7 is light and comfortable. At less than 7 grams (0.25 oz), the headframe easily adjusts to fit different head sizes. The mic boom, which slides independently of the earloops to place the mic right at the mouth, flips for left- or right-side placement—facilitating the perfect fit. The result is distraction-free comfort, enabling performers, presenters and others to focus on their work.

Several noteworthy additional attributes make the new H7 an excellent choice. To ensure discreet placement, the new Countryman H7 is available in four color tones—light beige, tan, cocoa, and black—to virtually disappear against skin. The microphone also utilizes an advanced water-resistant connector that detaches from the microphone and provides more than 5 ATM of ingress protection. Special attention to the aramid fiber termination in the connectors also gives the H7’s detachable cable more than 35 pounds of tensile strength. With other microphones, a worn cable necessitates the purchase of a new microphone. By contrast, an H7 Snap-On Cable attaches in seconds to adapt the headset for virtually any wireless system or powered interface.

Chris Countryman, President of Countryman Associates, commented on the company’s new offering, “The team set, and then met, aggressive targets for acoustical and mechanical performance and made sure to incorporate some of our top customer requests, including making the microphone easier to configure and use. It’s a perfect addition to the line.”

The Countryman H7 Headset Microphone ships with a 5-foot H7 Snap-On Cable, carrying case, windscreens, black and white collar clips, and protective caps. The microphone carries an MSRP of $599.

