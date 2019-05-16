Colorist Jeremy Sawyer Heads to Light Iron

Light Iron, a Panavision company, has announced Jeremy Sawyer is returning to its Los Angeles facility as a senior colorist. The highly regarded Sawyer brings over 20 years of color finishing experience to his role. He joins Light Iron’s formidable talent roster as the facility manages a growing list of feature and episodic projects.

His extensive skills in post as well as a passion for photography bring a unique aesthetic to his visual approach. Sawyer’s arrival reunites him with an artistic group of Light Iron colorists, which includes Ian Vertovec, Steven Bodner, Corinne Bogdanowicz, Sean Dunckley, and Nick Hasson, among others.

“We are thrilled to have Jeremy back with us,” says General Manager Peter Cioni of Light Iron. “His vast experience managing innovative workflows in combination with his inspired visual instinct marries perfectly with our passion to serve the creative.”

“Light Iron fosters a collaborative, artistic environment,” notes Sawyer. “Their dexterity in response to constantly advancing technology and the relationship with Panavision offers an uncommon ability to bring post production to the set, where the intersection of art and science is happening. And being involved early on projects helps to produce an incredible end product. Panavision and Light Iron are at the forefront of making the entire production process smoother, faster, and more efficient, all with a nod toward the creative mindset.”

Light Iron colorists integrate with projects during pre-production, working closely with the cinematographer in a unified way to fully understanding the motives for the creative choices being made. “We think of ourselves as artistic partners in the process,” adds Cioni. “Not only can we build complex pipelines with custom tools and applications, but our colorists remain deeply embedded with the decision-making process, ensuring the intended look is carried throughout for maximum benefits to filmmakers.”

With multiple locations throughout North America, Sawyer also will be available to remotely collaborate with production teams on location, via the Panavision and Light Iron network.

For more information, visit www.lightiron.com.